WINONA/MINNEAPOLIS — The Rev. Stephen Joseph Fichter, Ph.D., research associate for the Center for Applied Research at Apostolate, Georgetown University, will present “Church Leadership in the Third Millennium: Recent Research on Catholic Bishops in the U.S.” for the next Cardinal Virtues presentation at Saint Mary’s University.
Fichter co-authored the book, “Same Call, Different Men: The Evolution of the Priesthood since Vatican II,” published by Liturgical Press in 2012. His newest book, “Catholic Bishops in the United States: Church Leadership in the Third Millennium,” was published by Oxford University Press in 2019.
Based on his research, Fichter will provide an overview of how the bishops are leading the Church in the United States in the era of Pope Francis.
The public is invited to his two presentations:
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 4 p.m., Saint Mary’s University Center, 2540 Park Ave., Minneapolis
Thursday, Jan. 16, noon, Saint Mary’s Science and Learning Center, 700 Terrace Heights, Winona
A reception will follow both presentations.
RSVP by Wednesday, Jan. 8, at smumn.edu/cvrsvp. For more information, call 507-457-1597.
Sisters of St. Francis offering ‘centering prayer’
Starting this week, the Sisters of St. Francis, 1001 14th St. NW, is offering “centering prayer” every Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.
Centering prayer is a method of contemplative prayer that explores ways of “praying beyond words.” It is not so much about attention, as it is about intention. The source of centering prayer is the indwelling of the Spirit, and the focus of it is deepening your relationship with God. Its method is listening in silence.
In the 6th century, Gregory the Great called it “resting in God.” St. John of the Cross said, “Silence was the first language of God.” Join us for silent prayer on Thursday evenings.
The sessions will be led by Sister Beth Lynn, a member of the Poor Clare Sisters and longtime teacher and practitioner of centering prayer. Guest leaders will assist on occasion. Donations are appreciated.
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church hosting diversity program
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1884 22nd St. NW, is hosting a program presented by the Rochester Diversity Council on how to become an ally and advocate when we encounter uncomfortable diversity situations.
The session will include instruction for “courageous listening and observing”, some culturally specific insights and role-playing exercises, with tips and tactics for de-escalation, respectful intervention and accountability.
It will be held Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Light refreshments will be served afterward. For more information, please call 507-288-2469.