The Maple Leaf Parish of the United Methodist Church, which includes the Faith, Cherry Grove and Fountain churches, is holding a Lenten series called “Following Jesus in Our Christian Journey.”
The programs in the series are being held on Wednesday evenings during Lent at Faith United Methodist Church, beginning with soup and sandwich suppers at 6 p.m.
The programs are informal presentations covering a variety of Christian themes appropriate for the whole family. The first presentation, “Following Jesus in a Complicated World,” was held March 4. The remainder are as follows:
- Tonight: “Teamwork, Involvement, Commitment, Honesty, Trust,” by speakers Julee Warren and Steve Hauser, Kingsland Public School coaches
- March 18: “Being Kind, Compassionate People — Caring for Others,” by speaker Melissa Erdman, Mayo Clinic health care provider
- March 25: “Building One Another Up — Being Encouragers,” by speakers/singers Sister Luv, Spring Valley-area musicians
- April 1: “Being Positive Role Models in the Lives of Children and Youth,” by speaker Brent Stinson, Kingsland Public School educator
For more information, call the church office at 507-346-2830. The church is located at 617 Maple Lane in Spring Valley.
‘A Time for Women’ features retired flight attendant
Marilyn Wallberg, a retired flight attendant, will share devotions titled “Come Fly With Me” at the next “Time for Women” at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow in the Common Grounds Café.
She is a retired flight attendant with Northwest Airlines & has flown international trips to Europe & the Orient for many years. Her ministry is to share the love of Christ & has had the privilege of sharing both here & abroad at conferences & retreats. You will enjoy her enthusiastic outlook on life.
The special topic for the evening will be Jeremiah Program, presented by Executive Director JoMarie Morris. The program was created to help combat poverty two generations at a time. The “Time for Women” group will be giving handmade quilts to the families as they graduate from the program.
All women are invited to attend, there is no cost, and reservations are not required. Refreshments will be served. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/a.time.for.women, or call or text 507-269-7653.
Rochester Area Bible Quizzing to hold open house
Rochester Area Bible Quizzing will hold an open house at its next meet Saturday at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2911 18th Ave. NW in Rochester.
Families curious about quizzing are welcome to drop in anytime between 1 and 5 p.m. and stay for a pizza party afterward.
Bible quizzing helps youth learn Scripture in a game-show format. Divided into Novice League (for first-time quizzers), Little League (sixth grade and younger) and A/B League (seventh grade and older), quizzers compete monthly from October through March.
In this meet, Novice League will cover I Peter 3:14-4:11. Little League quizzers will compete over 1 Peter 3:14-5:14. A/B quizzers will cover I Peter 4:1-2 Peter 3:18.
For more information, visit rochesterbiblequizzing.org or contact Jim Benson at 507-261-3244 or jimandjanetb@rochesterbiblequizzing.org.