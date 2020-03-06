The Rochester Christian Women’s Connection is holding “A Welcoming Spring Luncheon” from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Eagles Club, located at 917 15th Ave. SE.
Tami from Sargents on 2nd with discuss “Planting and Care of Orchids”; Raymond Berg will sing and play guitar; and Suzanne Berg, of Mound, will share the “Joy in the Journey.”
The event costs $15 per person. To make a reservation, call Darlene at 507-765-4921 or email mploetz@hbcsc.net. Reservations must be kept, cancelled or given to a friend.
Sisters of Saint Francis holding community presentation
The Sisters of Saint Francis are active all year, but this week, for “Catholic Sisters Week,” they’ll share their community involvement in a presentation titled “Communities of Spirit, Hearts for Ministry” on Sunday from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Assisi Heights Spirituality Center, located at 1001 14th St. NW in Rochester.
They’ll talk about their passions and efforts, as well as what you can do to support their work.
The event is free of charge. To reserve a seat, register under the “Events” page at www.rochesterfranciscan.org.
St. Mark’s suspending monthly suppers until after Easter
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Lake City will be suspending their monthly suppers until after Easter, resuming them Wednesday, May 13.
During Lent, St. Mark’s and Grace Memorial Episcopal Church in Wabasha will join together for weekly Wednesday suppers and the study of “Receiving Jesus, the Way of Love” by Mariann Edgar Budde. St. Mark’s and Grace continue to partner in the Total Ministry program of the Episcoal Church in Minnesota.
ECMN has elected a new bishop to replace Bishop Brian Prior, who will be retiring. The new bishop will be the Very Rev. Craig Loya as the 10th bishop of Minnesota. He was elected at the 162nd convention of the Episcopal Church, which was held on Jan. 25. Representing St. Mark’s were the Rev. Barb Mathias, the Rev. Lynne Sprick and Paul Nelson. They all supported the nomination of Loya.
Anyone who is interested in the Episcopal Church is invited to attend service every Sunday at 10 a.m. at 110 S. Oak St., Lake City, the church with the historic red door across from Patton Park. On the fifth Sunday of the month, the service is moved to Lake City Care Center at 10.
St. Mark’s parish priest is the Rev. Barbara Mathias, and the organist is Coleen Fowler.
Everyone is invited to receive Holy Communion in the Episcopal Church.