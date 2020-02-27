Rochester Covenant Church will host a women’s brunch and panel discussion on “Faith and Hope in Adversity” from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7.
The menu includes egg casseroles, salads, vegetables, fruit, whole-grain bread and options for those with dietary restrictions by request.
There is no cost, and all are welcome. Please register by Wednesday at www.rochcov.org, or by contacting the church at office@rochcov.org or 507-289-2990.
Dr. Teri Rummans, chairwoman and vice chairwoman of the Department of Psychiatry and Psychology at Mayo Clinic, Florida and Minnesota (respectively), will serve as moderator.
Panelists include Dr. Sheila Jowsey-Gregoire, consultant and co-chairwoman of the Division of Professional Development, Department of Psychiatry and Psychology at Mayo Clinic; Letticia Callies, a certified aromatherapist at Rochester Clinic; and Pamm Tranby, a retired biology professor and administrator at Riverland Community College.
Rochester Covenant Church, located at 4950 31st Ave. NW (behind Walmart), is a multi-ethnic, intergenerational community of Christ-followers.
Douglas Methodist Church holding St. Patrick’s Day lunch
Douglas Methodist Church in Oronoco is holding a St. Patrick’s Day lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
The menu includes stew or corned beef and cabbage, dinner rolls, dessert and beverages. The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 10, and free for children ages 4 and younger.
The church, which is handicapped-accessible, is located at 6507 75th St. NW. For more information, call Sandy Kautz at 507-269-7377.