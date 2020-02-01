Faith and football collide with Salem Road Covenant Church’s annual “Football Sunday” service tomorrow.
Football Sunday, a worship service with a Super Bowl theme, begins at 10:30 a.m. The church will stream a media presentation featuring the personal faith stories of Benjamin Watson of the New England Patriots, Prince Amukamara of the Chicago Bears and Nate Solder of the New York Giants. The program is hosted by Fox college football analyst Brock Huard, a former NFL quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts.
Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite football team attire and will receive a complimentary copy of a special Super Bowl edition of Sports Spectrum magazine. After the service, the church invites visitors to stay for a “tailgate party” luncheon hosted by congregation members.
Salem Road Covenant Church is located at 3401 Salem Road SW in Rochester. For more information, call 288-9601 or visit www.salemroadcov.com.
Rochester Area Bible Quizzing meets on Feb. 8
Rochester Area Bible Quizzing will hold its next meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2911 18th Ave. NW, in Rochester.
Newcomers and prospective quizzers are welcome to attend.
Bible quizzing helps youth learn Scripture in a game-show format. Divided into Novice League (for first-time quizzers), Little League (sixth grade and younger) and A/B League (seventh grade and older), quizzers compete monthly from October through March.
In this meet, the Novice League will cover 1 Peter 2:1-20. Little League quizzers will cover 1 Peter 2:1-3:13. A/B quizzers will cover 1 Peter 1:1-3:22.
For more information, visit rochesterbiblequizzing.org, call Jim Benson at 507-261-3244 or email him at jimandjanetb@rochesterbiblequizzing.org.
Rochester Christian Women’s Connection meets on Feb. 11
The Rochester Christian Women’s Connection will meet for a special Valentine’s Day lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Rochester Eagles Club, 917 15th Ave. SE.
The speaker will be Heidi Studer Taylor of Dent, who will discuss essential oils for everyday health and well-being and present “Let’s Go on a Treasure Hunt” — “discover what really matters when life bombards us with choices.”
The lunch costs $15 per person and will also include a “love gift” exchange, with a $5 maximum gift value.
Reservations are required by Feb. 7 and must be kept, canceled or given to a friend. Contact Darlene at 507-765-4921 or mploetz@hbcsc.net to make reservations.
There will also be a “Prayer Connection” at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Call Lynette at 507-288-4303 to attend.