St. Mark’s Episcopal Church will serve a free supper from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in McNairy Hall at the church, 110 S. Oak St., Lake City.
The menu is baked potatoes with beef stroganoff and/or taco toppings, broccoli, a green salad, dinner rolls, desserts and beverages.
Coleen Fowler will entertain guests on the keyboard. When you come into the hall, let her know if you have any requests. Please enter using the side entrance in the parking lot.
The Lake City Girl Scouts will volunteer at the supper preparing, serving and clean up. If you need assistance, please don’t hesitate to ask any of the Girl Scouts.