I decided to make some phone calls this past weekend. I checked in on my aunt ,who lost her husband of 61 years in January of last year. I called my cousin, whose husband is battling cancer.
I sent out text messages to friends and included a photo of one of my cats in a bag — very cute. I felt I needed to connect with people.
I clicked “Like” on events, announcements or photos on Facebook and gave compliments wherever I could. I had a day where I felt some emotion regarding our country’s situation and the impact that is yet to come. What we face will be difficult, for everyone.
I’m really not an expert on anything, but I sense the impact of COVID-19 will continue in ways we can’t yet imagine. Jobs will be lost, businesses will be closed, 401(k)s will continue to take a pounding, fingers pointed, and questions constantly asked that right now, there are not good answers to.
The country will need to pull together and grind through these first few months. No response to this outbreak will be or can be perfect. There’s no time to focus on who we can blame.
There will be heroes among us who are sprinting to help. There will be companies that work day and night to keep putting out products that we need. There will be leaders who will guide counties, schools, states and our federal government agencies well. Our first responders will continue to work long hours.
Meanwhile, every worker on the front lines continues to do the best they can. I was right in the middle of the worries for a few days. Shortly after the confirmed case in Olmsted County was announced, I found myself with many of the COVID-19 symptoms, including shortness of breath, fever, chills and cough.
I was told to self-isolate. I was not happy, as I had plans to attend the section boys basketball finals on Thursday, March 12. No Sunday lunch with my daughter and the two grandkids.
I was triaged over the phone, and because of my risk factors, I was told to make a trip to the “drive-thru” tent set up at Mayo Family Clinic Northwest. It was not COVID-19. I want to say thank you to every one of the medical staff who are working on all aspects of this pandemic. You are remarkable.
I want to also say thank you to all those who are cleaning, responding and making difficult decisions. The number of cases confirmed and steps that are being taken are changing by the minute.
Grandparents need to ensure we provide whatever assistance we can for our families. There is nothing more important. For those of us with faith, it is important we stay connected watching Sunday service on whatever doohickey we have. Our churches will still have important work to keep doing.
We need to do the right thing. Follow recommended guidelines. Keep in touch with family all across the country. Watch out for our friends and neighbors. Make sure those around us are OK. Buy only what we need. Stay strong and positive. Play your favorite music. Play cards, have supper at the table, get outside for some fresh air and a walk or two.
This is an extraordinary time. Over the years, boomers wondered just how our grandparents and parents lived through and survived times like the 1918 flu epidemic, the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl or World War II. Now, in 2020, we will travel down similar difficult paths of an event that impacts the entire country.
They made it, one day at a time, maybe a little worse for wear, and so will we.
To quote renowned actress Bette Davis’ famous line of dialogue in the movie “All About Eve”: “Fasten your seat belts. It’s going to be a bumpy night.”