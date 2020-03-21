Although spring “officially” starts the weekend this column is published, for me, it started two weeks earlier, when I had to meet deadline. It was the first weekend of March, with temps reaching into the 50s, with some 60s.
I hadn’t given owls much thought until that Friday afternoon, when a friend wondered if Elise and I wanted to go to the Owl Festival in Houston. I said I’d been there before years ago, done an afternoon workshop, then caught an owl to show local folks and visitors from around the world how I band them.
But, I said I’d be glad to go, although I thought it might be too late to get tickets for the banquet. Looking online, I was right, so I suggested maybe I could catch an owl the next night to show our friends. But, then late Friday afternoon, with sunny skies and no wind, I thought why not head to the cabin and see if the owls were “on the move”?
So, I packed up quickly and headed north. I was not more than 5 miles out of Rochester when I saw a group of 25 turkeys out in a field. Then, 10 minutes later, I saw a couple kestrels on a utility wire and wondered if they had migrated from farther south already, as I hoped some owls would have, too.
Arriving at my backwaters cabin a half-hour later, I first saw the end-of-the-day fishermen still on the ice, but almost immediately heard sandhill cranes call a half-mile away in the shoreline grasses, where they often nest and raise their young.
When I next heard, and saw, a group of swans flying over the same area, along with the more common sounds of robins, cardinals and geese, I pronounced silently, “Spring has arrived,” even though winter might rear its head anytime over the next couple months.
But, would the little owls I like to catch during spring and fall migrations also be here? Lack of wind might help finding out, although a half-moon might keep the owls from moving for fear of being seen and preyed upon by larger and faster great-horned or barred owls.
There was only one way to find out, so I quickly set up the nets, turned on the boombox with their mating call, and settled in for the night.
First net-check at 7:30: Nothing but background noise still yielding sounds of cranes, swans and geese under a half-moon. Second check an hour later, still nothing. The third check at 10 looked like another zero until one last scan with my headlamp, and there on the ground was the first owl of 2020.
I carefully freed first its feet, then its wings, and finally the head of the very placid owl and put it in a holding bag for the walk back to the cabin. Always wanting to share “owling” with others, I decided to text my neighbor’s son Nolan to see if he and his friend Savannah were around and might want to process the owl with me and let it go.
Nolan had seen my owls before, but I suspected he might want to see this one if they were around. The response was immediate: “We’ll be right over.”
As expected, Savannah was amazed to see and hold the owl, helping to measure and weigh it before releasing. Measurements and feather examination under a black light revealed it was a first-year female, with weight and wing-length measurements indicating it was too big to be a male, and full pink under-wing coloration revealing a young bird.
I re-caught the same owl in my last net-check at 5 a.m., suggesting the netting must not bother them much. Shortly after heading home, I stopped at Backwater Bob’s cabin, where we walked back to a 2-year-old bald eagle nest on their property, where I got a lucky photo.
So, the first owl of 2020, along with other nature sights and sounds, heralded spring for Nature Nut, allowing him to at least temporarily forget about primaries, COVID-19, and expensive bike lanes.
I suspect the dozens of ice fishermen, young and old, who were on the ice under sunny but windy conditions by 9 a.m. the next morning were using that as their way of connecting with nature to “get away.”