According to Punxsutawney Phil, spring is just around the corner, which means it's time to start seeding.
The first decision in starting seed is choosing seed. Viable seed can be purchased from a reliable dealer. The Federal Seed Act addresses accurate labeling, purity and viability standards for seed. The act prohibits the movement of misbranded seed and helps promote uniformity among state laws and fair trade.
Seed is relatively inexpensive, but if funds are limited, consider visiting the seed library located at the Rochester Public Library. Keep in mind that the seed handed out at the library has not been tested for viability or purity, but it is free.
Another option, saving seed from open pollinated or heirloom varieties, it is not recommended to save seed from hybrids. The seed library encourages users to save seed from open pollinated varieties to share with the community. The seed library will reopen on Feb. 29 for the 2020 garden season.
The next decision is choosing containers. The container should be clean with proper drainage. Used containers should be disinfected before reusing. Cleaning is important to prevent pathogens that attack seed and seedlings. I prefer shallow flats with a fitted humidity dome. Consider repurposing food containers with a clear cover. These can be easily cleaned, are free, and the fitted covers help maintain moisture and humidity.
The final decision is growing media. The best choice for seed starting is a soilless seed germination mix. Seed germination mixes are not too coarse for delicate seedling roots and lack fertilizers that commercial potting media contains. For large seeds like peas, cucumber and pumpkin, I mix compost into the soilless mix at a 1:1 ratio.
Seed can be evenly broadcast over the growing media surface. I like to seed in rows, which will facilitate transplanting later. Seed-to-soil contact is important. In general, smaller seed is not covered, while larger seed will be covered with some growing media.
Growing media moisture and temperature is critical for seed germination. Water from the bottom using capillary watering. Watering overhead can wash small seed into the media, preventing germination. Media temperature is more important than air temperature. Most seed prefer a 70- to 75-degree media temperature. If growing media is cold and wet, seeds will rot. Conversely, if media is too dry, seeds will not germinate.
Seedlings require a lot of light. When using natural light, choose a south-facing window and rotate seedlings often to prevent seedlings from leaning toward the light. When growing under lights, lower the lights to a few inches above the seedlings. As seedlings grow, raise the lights. Use a timer to provide seedlings with 12 to 16 hours of light per day. Choose grow lights for best light quality and strong seedling growth.
Start fertilizing the seedlings with a liquid fertilizer two weeks after germination and continue to fertilize until transplanted into the garden.
Knowing when to start seeds indoors is a critical decision. First determine the number of weeks it will take to grow the plant to transplant size. This number varies and is usually listed on the seed packet. Using May 15 as the last spring frost date, count back to calculate when to start seeds.
If seeds are started too early, they will spend too much time under lights and the seedlings will be weak at transplant time. Follow these steps for strong, healthy seedlings.