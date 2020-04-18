From 2001-2004, Lanier Holt was the area government reporter for the Post Bulletin.
After graduating from the University of Minnesota, he took a job working in the corporate world. However, he soon followed his heart to his “first love, the newspaper.”
“The only one that gave me a shot was the PB,” he said.
Holt commuted 78.1 miles each day from St. Paul to Rochester for the job. Even on hard days, he told himself, “The day will get better when you get to the newsroom.”
When Holt’s wife finished her doctorate, they headed to Bloomington, Ind., where she had accepted a position at Indiana University, and Holt began a master’s program.
After a summer internship at the Chicago Tribune, he did some soul-searching and changed his career trajectory. He went on to earn a Ph.D. at Indiana, and in 2013 joined the faculty at Ohio State University in the School of Communication.
In his first semester as a professor, he received the College of Arts and Sciences Outstanding Teaching Award, the only teaching honor that is student-nominated.
This spring, Holt was named a 2020 Distinguished Teaching Award winner at Ohio State, one of 10 awardees among a faculty of over 3,000.
While the COVID-19 pandemic hampered the original plans (out-of-state family members were to be flown in as a surprise and the award presented during his class), the rescheduled presentation is planned for the fall, during halftime of an Ohio Bucks football game, which is quite fitting.
Over the years, Lanier has mentored a dozen or so football players. Although he remains a Gopher fan, he plans to attend the game to receive his award.
Holt has many fond memories of his days at the Post Bulletin, both in his reporting and the camaraderie of the newsroom. However, he’s getting great satisfaction mentoring young men and women at Ohio State and is especially proud to be providing diversity and leadership to higher education.
Even a global pandemic couldn’t stop neighbors from celebrating their most senior member on the block.
On April 7, neighbors in Southwest Rochester gathered in the driveway of Dr. Jack Spittell’s home to celebrate his 95th birthday.
In the early 1950s, a dozen colonial homes inspired by the early American houses of New England were built around a grassy circle near downtown Rochester.
Spittell, a retired Mayo Clinic cardiologist, and his late wife, Beverly, built their home in 1951 and raised their children there. Now he is the last original homeowner on the circle.
While the colonial homes have changed ownership over the years, the sense of community in the neighborhood has remained constant.
When Spittell emerged from his front door to the crowd of well-wishers, he said, “The oldest person to have lived here, you’re now looking at.”
Neighbors, young and old, with and without masks, kept physical distance from one another while singing a loud and joyful “Happy Birthday.” One granddaughter joined in via FaceTime. Banners and signs with birthday wishes were displayed.
Before heading back into his house, Spittell smiled and said, “I’ve had a wonderful morning. Thank you all for taking time. I don’t know if I am justified in having such wonderful friends, but whether or not I am, I appreciate it and I love every one of you.”