Editor’s note: Throughout the season of Lent, this column features interviews with local people focused on the intersections of spirituality and vocation. This week’s interview is with Sister Marlys Jax.
It was among the farm fields of Johnsburg where Sister Marlys Jax first learned a deep love of the land. She and her siblings used to pile in the truck and join her father, a farmer, for a drive to check on the status of his crops. At the end of the ride, they’d stop for ice cream. That part was fun, too.
“Spirituality was in the water that I drank and the soil that I walked on. Growing up, there was such an integration between natural life with spiritual life,” she said.
Her childhood was spent as part of a small Catholic congregation in Johnsburg. Participation in the life of the church was important for her family.
“We went to church every single Sunday,” she said. “In October and May, the Mary months, we prayed the rosary together after the evening meal.”
After the worship service ended, everyone remained outside to talk and share fellowship.
“The best part was that everyone spoke with each other after worship. For me, there was no difference between the worship and the community,” she said. “It was all one thing and one experience.”
Jax knew early on that she wanted to become a Franciscan sister. Once she made the choice, she never looked back. She has worked in many different roles and lived around the world.
“I’ve always followed the needs,” she said of her various positions.
From teaching elementary school to guiding the faith formation of adults, Jax has spent much of her career empowering people to learn, connect and grow.
Several decades ago, Jax took a sabbatical that changed the trajectory of her ministry and spiritual openness. Traveling in parts of the continent of Africa as well as in the countries of India and Cambodia expanded her perspective in crucial ways.
“It opened up my life to the world. I learned of a bigger world and greater needs. I worked for Mother Theresa. I loved it,” she said.
Looking back over her vocational life thus far, Jax reflected on the common thread: a sense of call to do the next right thing.
“With every single opportunity, I felt I was called to it. It was the next move. And though it was unconventional for a sister to do some of these things, I always felt called. I just had to step into it,” she said.
For the past decade, Jax has been serving as the program coordinator for the Assisi Heights Spirituality Center, which offers a wide array of spiritually enriching opportunities throughout the year. These events are open to the public, and a full calendar is available at https://rochesterfranciscan.org/spirituality-center.
In addition to her work with the Spirituality Center, she also lives out her sense of call through advocacy work related to immigration, creation care and affordable housing.
“The call is to respond to the human need of the day,” she said.
From the fields of Johnsburg to the streets of Kolkata to the halls of Assisi Heights, Jax has made gratitude a lifelong practice.
“I love every day,” she said. “I love getting up in the morning.”
Her joy and thankfulness shine brightly.