The Friends of the Refuge Headwaters group invites all amateur photographers to get outside and capture the beauty of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge for a winter photo contest.
Photos in the following categories will be accepted until March 13:
- Scenic Views of the Refuge
- Wildlife and Plants of the Refuge
- Connecting People with Nature on the Refuge
A fourth category, Young Nature Photographers, is for youths ages 16 and younger. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three winners in each category.
For complete rules, visit Friends of the Refuge Headwaters at friendsoftherefugeheadwaters.org or call Jennifer Froehly at 507-494-6234.