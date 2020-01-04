Many of you know that recently I worked at my home parish, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, for three years. During those three wonderful years, I noticed a very stark contrast.
On Sunday, the space was vibrant and alive with people of all ages coming together to worship. There was an energy in the space.
Then, on Monday, when I would go into the worship space, it was dead! The building hadn’t changed, but there was no life. The people were gone, and the space was empty, and stark. During one of my more somber times in that empty space, I was reminded of a college professor’s comment that the “u” and the “r” in the word “church” refers to “you are” the church.
The church is incomplete without the people.
You and I make up the church. Our presence and participation are what keep the church being a visible reality of Christ in the world. We are the people of God, and our worship spaces should be empty on Monday because “you are” living out being the church in the world today.
“You are” taking what you heard and experienced on Sunday to your places of work and school. “You are” being Christ for one another.
Even though we are also incomplete, because of personal pain, we do the best we can in our places of work, our classrooms, and in our families to be “Christ for one another.” In all of these settings, we are trying to live up to the best versions of ourselves. We don’t always succeed, because of our personal limitations, but we all strive to put one foot in front of the other every single day and be of service to those we care about.
Contributing to your corner of the world in a positive way shows “you are” living out the church. The church is not a building — it is a way of living our lives in service to others; it is being mindful of what Jesus did for us, and sharing that with others every single day, not just at church on Sunday.