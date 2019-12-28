Yes, it is birthday time! The greatest “gift-giving” time of the year.
Why is it we celebrate birthdays with such joy and celebration? Could it be that we all value “new life”?
We bring gifts to the one who has been given life. We celebrate the date of their birth. We rejoice at the gift now given to us. And, we bring our gifts to give back.
This idea is so powerful. The gift of a life actually stirs up the desire to give gifts in us.
I am a December baby. Yup, born on the Winter Solstice. My birthday is so close to Christmas that it often gets lost in the blur of Christmas shopping and the focus on baby Jesus.
However, my friends and family remember me. They celebrate my life on my birthday. They give me gifts and cards filled with love and appreciation for me. I hope I am as much of a gift to them.
Now, we celebrate the life of Jesus. On Dec. 25, we bring gifts because of his birthday. There is no greater gift than the birth of Jesus Christ, the savior of the world.
Do you realize the entire world celebrates and honors Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ? It has become such a festive time of year, people give gifts just to participate and don’t know why. They just can’t help themselves.
So now, let me ask you this: Are we giving gifts to Jesus because it is his birthday? Is it all about Jesus? For those of us who call ourselves Christians, what gift can we bring to hm personally this year?
I know that Christ lives in us, so in a way, we are giving to him when we give to each other. I also know that giving Christmas gifts is a celebration of his birth, as we love one another.
But, what are we personally laying down at his feet? How can we each bow down before him, bringing a gift in our hands?
Need suggestions of what we would like?
Let’s see … he doesn’t need clothes or a computer or a TV set. Oh, I know. How about more of you!
The greatest gift you can give Jesus is you. Give him your love, your time, your friendship, your devotion. He gave his life for you, now you give your life for him. Merry Christmas!