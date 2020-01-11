Mike came walking into our morning men’s Bible study, with a wry smile on his face. He said, “I figured it out. I now realize that worry actually works, since I heard that 95% of the things a person worries about never come to pass.” He smiled; as did we.
His tease about cause and effect, as if our worry is the cause for bad things not happening, was clever. I wonder if some major-league worriers actually connect those dots.
Are you a worrier? Does your mind run in that channel, occupied with all the things that could go wrong? Our human zoo is full of worry-birds. It’s perfectly natural. We humans are aware of our surroundings, and smart enough to realize lots of variables, and experienced enough to have seen lousy outcomes many times. Who could possibly say that there’s nothing to worry about?
Truth is, there’s a plethora of possibilities for hellish happenings. Life is uncertain. Your security here on our spinning orb is not guaranteed, right? You have no guarantee about today, in regards to your health, your safety, your finances, your nation, your family, your future. Most anything could happen. And many of the bad possibilities are beyond your control. You are a mere mortal, after all.
So, there is a flurry of worry. It almost seems mindless and irresponsible not to worry. “Aren’t you paying attention?” “Don’t you care?” I can see the logic of the worry-wart.
It’s just that — unlike Mike’s formulation — worry doesn’t work. Worry stirs the anxiety but accomplishes nothing. It colors our outlook and cooks our disposition, but doesn’t help our outcomes or alter our position. It’s been said that “worry is like a rocking horse; lots of activity, but you don’t get anywhere.”
A better option offered to us is faith. An active trust in the Lord means that you deal with life’s concerns in partnership with Jesus and his earthly crew. You name your fears, you ask him to calm you and to work you through things, you ally with others to address life’s vagaries, and you take a deep breath of God’s eternal security.
Saint Peter counsels us this way: “Cast all your cares upon him, for he cares for you.” (I Peter 5:7)
Saint Paul gives this encouraging word: “Have no anxiety about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God.” (Philippians 4:6)
You notice that in these two teachings from the pillars of the early church, that prayer is the key. Our antidote to worry and our lifeline through the perils of earth is prayer. You have direct, unlimited access to the heavenly throne room! Your Father is standing by, 24/7, to comfort and counsel you through whatever you might worry about.
How’s that for wonderful?