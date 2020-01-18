I met up with an old friend from high school the other day. Dan and I hadn’t seen each other for over 46 years — so long ago, I still had hair on my head the last time I saw him.
It was fun to catch up. Dan has spent most of his life as a forest ranger. Apparently, we have a couple types of forest rangers in the United States. There are the ones who greet you and tell you interesting facts about powdery mildew and oak wilt, and there are rangers who are trained to help in emergencies and carry a weapon. Dan carried a gun.
Dan was also part of a national emergency response team. He joined one of the first groups into New York City after 9/11. He also served with his team in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. Dan seemed amazingly humble about his contributions to society when our nation was going through a difficult season.
Dan and I were not the type of friends who went out on double dates or hung out a great deal after school. We played on a few teams together. Dan took over my position as center when I quit the high school football team after having “philosophical differences” with the coach. After that, we continued to enjoy sitting next to each other in choir, discussing our thoughts on life.
Apparently, we discussed a bit too much philosophy. Dan reminded me that we had both received a “NS – non-satisfactory” in choir one quarter. Really, how do you get an incomplete in choir?
Dan and I once performed a public dance routine. Dan did most of the real work. I was the human platform he launched from when he did a flip in the dance. Still, I am afraid I stole the show when I got down on all fours and ripped out my “Russian Cossack pants,” revealing my hot pink boxer shorts in front of hundreds of people.
It’s not always easy to reconnect with old friends, but it can be very valuable.
Reconnecting with old friends allows us to explore a bit of our own journey in life. While Dan was saving people’s lives and protecting our National Parks, I lived in other countries and shared the truth of Scripture around the world. Was one of our lives more valuable? I don’t think so. However, comparing notes helped us to process the past 46 years.
Seeing old friends helps us reconnect with who we are. Sometimes we can get confused between what it says on our business card and the person still inside. An old friend is less interested in titles and positions and remains very interested in whether the kid he used to share jokes with still exists behind the gray beard.
Proverbs 12:26 says, “The righteous choose their friends carefully …” Friends have a way of impacting you long after choir and football ends. Frederick Buechner wrote, “You can kiss your family and friends good-bye and put miles between you, but at the same time you carry them with you in your heart, your mind, your stomach, because you do not just live in a world but a world lives in you.”
Dan, thanks for remaining part of the world inside my head. Next time, you can buy lunch.