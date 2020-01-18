Weather Alert

...FREEZING DRIZZLE AND SNOW BECOMING ALL SNOW AROUND DAYBREAK...SLIPPERY TO HAZARDOUS TRAVEL... .FREEZING DRIZZLE AND SNOW WILL TRANSITION BACK TO ALL LIGHT SNOW THIS MORNING AFTER DAYBREAK. ROADS ACROSS THE ARE ARE SNOW COVERED OR SLICK FROM ICING. BE READY FOR SLIPPERY TO HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS. DELAY OR ALTER YOUR TRAVEL PLANS IF YOU CAN. WINDS WILL THEN BECOME STRONG AND GUSTY FROM THE WEST NORTHWEST LATER THIS MORNING INTO THIS AFTERNOON. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IS LIKELY ACROSS OPEN AND UNSHELTERED AREAS, CREATING ADDITIONAL DRIVING DIFFICULTIES. RAPIDLY COOLING TEMPERATURES WILL ALSO CAUSE WET ROADS TO FREEZE DURING THE DAY. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...MIXED WINTRY PRECIPITATION BECOMING ALL SNOW AFTER DAYBREAK. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH LATER THIS MORNING INTO THIS AFTERNOON. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW WITH SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED VISIBILITY. COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 20 BELOW ZERO TONIGHT COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&