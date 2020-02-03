WINONA — To celebrate its 15th year, the Frozen River Film Festival is offering Winonans a “Winona Doubleheader”: If you live in Winona, you can attend both Wednesday night screenings with a single ticket purchase.
The film festival will show the following films Wednesday night and Thursday night at Winona Senior High School, 901 Gilmore Ave.:
Wednesday
- 6 p.m.: “The Boxers of Brule” and “Rise: Voice of a New Generation”
- 8:30 p.m.: “Jágrlama,” “My Paintbrush Bites” and “Riplist”
Thursday
- 6 p.m.: “Hillbilly,” followed by a Q&A with filmmaker Sally Rubin
- 8 p.m.: “Moving Mountains,” a series of short films
The purchase of a single event ticket before the 6 p.m. screenings Wednesday will also provide access to the 8:30 p.m. screenings. All festival passes and tickets are accepted and can be purchased at the high school an hour before the films begin.
“Rise: Voice of a New Generation” documents the launch of a student-led high school in Boise, Idaho.
“Riplist,” by Minnesota filmmaker Mike Scholtz, follows a group of friends with a “Celebrity Death Pool.” Scholtz will be at the screening to talk about the film.
The Frozen River Film Festival, Minnesota’s only all-documentary film festival, runs Wednesday through Sunday. To learn more, visit www.frozenriver.org.