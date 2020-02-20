I don’t know about you, but I love winter projects. Some I keep, some I sell. Last year, I wrote a column about restoring and recycling items that included benches, which remain popular this year. These benches include what I call headboard and farmhouse benches, as well as the revival of the 1940s to ’60s “gossip”/telephone bench. Yes, the telephone bench!
Bench maker
Dave Thouin, of Spring Valley, said the winter months are a good time for him to work on repurposed projects, including benches.
“My favorite are two snowshoe benches,” he said. “I’d been thinking of that idea for years, so when we found several pairs of snowshoes, I got to work. We thought they’d be perfect in a cabin up north or a woodsy-themed room.”
Most of Thouin’s rustic benches are made of recycled wood, old barn wood or scraps. He also uses bed frames, old doors, croquet mallets, vintage picket-fence pieces, lattice and tin ceiling panels.
“My wife, Carol, has a good eye and brings stuff home that I turn into something fun and usable. I always look for things that are unusual,” he said, adding that their benches usually sell out.
Prices depend on size and materials, but can range from $45 to $350. The Thouins will have a variety for sale at their May 14-16 “Backyard Flea” sale in Spring Valley.
Antique malls/occasional shops
Shayna Dais, of Rusty Bucket (an occasional shop) in Winona, said her sister Lisa Torfin, of Victoria, made a bench from a headboard that is in her shop now. She later added a table and two matching chairs, which originally came from Caribou Coffee; the table came from an estate sale.
“I’m sure there could be more coming throughout the year,” she added.
Brenda Jannsen, owner of Treasures Under Sugar Loaf Antique Mall in Winona, also has artisans who make items for her shop.
She said a vendor called “RMC” has a booth at her shop that includes a green bench that came from a yard sale, and “the fun process of reupholstery and paint followed to give it a new lease on life and a fresh style.”
Gossip/telephone benches
Popular in the late 1940s to the early ’60s, “telephone tables,” “telephone benches” or “gossip tables,” with a seat and an attached table, were commonly found in a foyer or the entryway of a home.
My mother had one that had more of a midcentury style with an upholstered seat of a floral bark cloth that matched our living room drapes.
Gossip benches come with a variety of seat materials, including needlepoint, canvas, vinyl, upholstered tweeds, stripes, bark cloth and more.
Most of the 1950s wrought-iron benches are found in black with vinyl fabric on the seat, and if they’re in great condition, they can bring big dollars. Some vendors have painted the wrought iron and added cute fabric to match, but nothing can compare to the real deal.
Where to buy them
In most cases, you should be able to find telephone benches in the same places where you can find headboard and farm benches. I did find a magazine end table where a phone book could fit, with the phone on the table next to the chair, at the Moorhead Antique Mall.
I have also found “storage benches” in antique shops and on websites such as Wayfair. The vintage telephone benches are selling from $50 on up. So if you happen in your travels to come across a gossip/telephone bench or telephone table for little to nothing, grab it as a great DIY project!