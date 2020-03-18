We have gotten used to seeing our future in a dark room with a giant screen and 3-D glasses that let us experience utopian societies with advanced technology, dystopian worlds at war, and mankind's final attempt to save our species by launching into space.
Heroic Hollywood portrayals of our future gloss over the reality that we have spent too much time with inefficient energy use and are now in the midst of an economic crisis due to energy limitations that will determine our future.
Dr. Nate Hagens, professor at the University of Minnesota and director of energyandourfuture.org, proposes four potential futures based on the energy decisions we make now.
The first is the “Green Growth” future, one most people want but is least likely to happen. In that future, our technology develops to allow economic growth using only renewable resources. The flaw, however, is we expect growth but cannot be sure such technology can deliver what we need to maintain our current lifestyle without using nonrenewable resources.
The second is a “Brown Growth” future in which we max out our nonrenewable resources by searching for the next cheapest source to grow our economy while neglecting the environment. Further growth, despite our cultural standard of equating economic growth with progress, would actually not be beneficial for most people. Wealth from further growth would benefit the rich and encourage more business involvement in government.
To avoid this future we would have to politically choose not to grow. For this to happen, our cultural standard for success would need to be redefined. If we could replace monetary value with the value of our connections with others, we could start looking toward Future Three.
According to Dr. Hagens, in this third future of “benign degrowth,” we will “have a smaller economy measured in economic terms but (a) richer world measured in social, environmental and ‘other-things-that-matter terms.’” Instead of “gradually becoming … a mining operation as a global culture,” like Future Two, we replace “things technology and money have provided for us in the last generation” with social and human capital. This optimal future will only take shape if we decide to make a pro-social commitment toward relying on people, not fossil fuels. If we are unable to do that, we end up with Future Four.
This is where we degrow through wars over resources and develop a competitive mentality with everyone out for themselves. Future Four would be the kind of setting we see in dystopian movies. Their utopian counterparts reflect Future One.
People focus on these extremes because they garner our attention, but they are mental constructs of two unlikely futures. We will do everything to prevent Future Four because the scale of devastation that would follow may not be reversible; and while the technology for Future One might theoretically be possible, it will never be funded or constructed in time if politics do not adapt to the interconnected nature of the modern human predicament.
In contrast, futures Two and Three are more likely, and where we end up greatly depends on our mindset for the future.
“We’ve created a culture where we measure our success based on how much stuff we have,” but why does this have to be our societal goal? We have grand expectations of our future lifestyles, but what if instead of expecting monetary symbols of our success, we expect a socially connected and environmentally stable world?
In our current predicament, Dr. Hagens says, “We don’t face a shortage of resources, but rather a long age of expectations.”