Now more than ever students are challenged to adapt to new circumstances where there may not be opportunities to take ACTs, AP tests, or college tours.
While fear of what is to come is only natural, high school juniors and seniors have been assured that the coronavirus pandemic will be taken under consideration. Many colleges are making exceptions or going test-optional, but what I’m worried about is if young people flooding the job market will bring one powerful quality sought after by numerous employers -- integrity.
I have experienced two different school systems in my life, but when I compare the two, one noticeable difference makes me question who I will be working alongside in the future. In one school district, cheating is dealt with by swift discipline that results in expulsion at the high school level; at the other, cheating is integrated into many students' academic careers without consequence.
According to Stanford University, “Cheating no longer carries the stigma that it used to,” leading to a huge increase over the past 50 years, yet only 35 percent of college officials are concerned about cheating.
What does this say about educational equality across schools, and even more concerning, the toxic atmosphere causing education to become a competition for the best scores instead of a pursuit for better understanding? According to Stanford University, 41 percent of the population believes cheating is a problem, yet “today between 75 and 98 percent of college students surveyed each year report having cheated in high school.”
As a high school student I see cheating every day, whether it be a student pressuring another to let them copy their homework, having a class group chat where students take turns doing the homework and sharing it with 20 other students, or using a device to cheat on a test. Just this year, I saw someone walk by and take a picture of my test and then do the same to the three students sitting in front of me.
I am not the only one seeing this happen; the NYU Dispatch wrote that 62 percent of U.S. students see cheating in their school. This can lead students who have never considered cheating to be tempted after seeing other students skate by while they are struggling.
In the era of coronavirus and online learning, how will the act of cheating change now that students are not in a traditional school setting?
Students currently doing online learning can easily cheat on tests, even ones that lock down the device to prevent looking up answers. Today it is becoming increasingly common for students to have more than one device in the home, especially since 84 percent of teens have their own phone, according to National Public Radio, meaning that looking up the answers on alternate devices is an easy temptation.
While this is also a possibility in schools, students have teachers and classmates watching; at home they have access to convenient resources for cheating in a potentially unsupervised environment. With AP tests for high school students switching to an online format, students may now be able to cheat and get college credit for it.
With cheating seen as an acceptable practice, how will this affect the way employers consider resumes, employees perform a job, or the way individuals view themselves? If there is one thing I have learned these last few months, it is that we need to trust each other, so now is the time for students to take up a personal call to choose integrity.