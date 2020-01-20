From A to zine, TL Jordan has followed their dream.
Though Jordan is an immunology graduate student at the Mayo Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and a part-time barista at Queen City Coffee and Juice, they haven’t let their busy life hinder their creativity. When they aren’t studying how the immune system interacts with a protein misfolding disease or slinging coffee, they are busy curating and creating for the “radical thought zine” “Kid Brother.”
“I’ve always collected zines, and admired them as a form of underground publishing,” Jordan says, pointing out that zines, staples of DIY communities, are a wonderful way to get “small ideas” distributed to a mass audience. They can range in complexity from simply folding a piece of paper and doodling on it to including extensive political commentary.
“I really wanted to tap into that form of art and communication, and at the same time, I was looking for an outlet for creative expression,” Jordan says. “Both things collided and created ‘Kid Brother.’ ”
“Kid Brother,” a black-and-white publication bound by stapling and folding a stack of 8.5-by-11-inch sheets, focuses on a single word for each issue.
“I wanted to create a zine that was a collaborative piece, and settled on using single words as themes to inspire other artists to create, based on a word. Using this jumping-off point, I’m able to get multiple perspectives on a single word, and giving space and an audience to people’s art, and commentary,” Jordan says.
Since “Kid Brother” launched in 2019, there have been five issues, focusing on the words “bodies,” “faith,” “hurt,” “care” and “space.” A sixth edition, focusing on the word “rage,” is in the works.
With each edition, Jordan tries to expand on their own creative addition to the publication. For the forthcoming issue, they distributed a phone number and made social media posts that contributors could contact anonymously to express their anger.
“I got tons of responses, and all of them were very emotional and trusting in this anonymous line,” Jordan says. “I felt like I was holding little secrets from the lives of people. Some of them were as simple as ‘I hate the vent above my bed’ all the way to very deep emotional hurt and sadness that people have shared. The full collection of submissions will be published in the sixth edition.”
Jordan accepts pieces for publication that range from photos of cross-stitch projects to handwritten notes and quick sketches. To submit, potential contributors need only find the current issue’s guiding word and then email work to TorriLJordan@gmail.com.
Though Jordan rarely turns down submissions, they want submissions to represent “Kid Brother” values.
“I ask that there is no hate speech, racism, sexism, genderism, or anything that tears down groups of people,” they say.
You can pick up copies of “Kid Brother” at local coffee shops like Steam. Part of the zine’s DIY esthetic depends on the handmade, hard-copy feel of a physical zine, so you need to actually find a physical copy of the publication. If you support the zine through patreon.com/kidbrotherzine, hard copies can be mailed to a physical address.
The zine can also be found at Queen City Coffee, where Jordan works as a barista and has established a “Little Queer Library.”
“I have a long-off dream of owning my own queer coffee shop someday,” they say. “One of the things I always have wanted to have was a large library of queer topics, radical topics, political topics, or other things that perhaps many people don’t get a chance to access or read about,” they say. “I created a smaller version of that vision at Queen City.”
Jordan says that both their “Kid Brother” zine and The Little Queer Library have “the same spirit of giving access to content or a voice that they haven’t heard before…both of them are chances to hear from people or on topics many people don’t wrestle with on a regular basis.”
For Jordan, the zine is partially connected to queer identity. Many of the contributors identify as Jordan puts it, “somewhere on the LGBTQ spectrum.” Jordan feels like they’ve helped created a space with “Kid Brother” and through The Little Queer Library at Queen City that gives a voice to the queer community.
“Lifting up marginalized communities is so important, and I’m glad to give that space,” Jordan says.
The biggest challenge Jordan’s faced through the process of creating “Kid Brother” has been funding. The project is funded entirely through donations or their personal finances. Despite this difficulty, Jordan encourages others to take on similar creative projects. They are planning to host some zine-making workshops.
Jordan urges others to make their own zine: “If you have an idea, do it. Put your poetry together in a small book. Make a zine of all the things you have drawn for Inktober. If you have some weird, obscure knowledge you think others would enjoy, make a zine.”