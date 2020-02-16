The members of Heartland Marimba don’t travel lightly.
When they arrive at First Presbyterian Church Sunday afternoon, they’ll be hauling four marimbas. A marimba is a wooden percussion instrument similar to a xylophone, only much bigger.
Earlier this week, founding member Joe Millea said each of the group’s marimbas is about 8 feet long, 4 feet deep on the high end and 2 feet deep on the low end.
“Casual setup takes about an hour. We can do it faster, but we prefer not to,” he said, adding that setup and teardown of the massive instruments takes special care.
Millea, along with three other members of the group, will perform a free concert at 4 p.m. today at the church, located at 512 3rd St. SW, as part of its “Festival of Music” series.
Prior to traveling to Rochester, Millea, who’s originally from Rosemount but currently based in Phoenix, spoke with the Post Bulletin.
How did Heartland Marimba begin?
The organization was founded in 2014 by Matthew (Coley), the artistic director and executive director of the organization. The quartet was founded in 2016 to be the professional-level performing branch of the organization. … We’re all in different parts of the country.
Tell me about the instrument.
In a nutshell, it’s like a big xylophone. Its origins are from West Africa and Central America, so this version, which is the modern version of the marimba, first came about in the early 20th century. It’s a chromatic instrument, so you can play the same notes as a piano. We play five-octave instruments.
Did any of you start on piano?
I don’t think any of us got our start on piano; we’re all classically trained percussionists, and the marimba is part of that. It has a really rich tradition at the university level. We all spent a lot of time learning it in college.
What type of wood is it made of?
Rosewood — a Honduran type of rosewood from Belize. It’s a really durable wood. It’s very hard and very dense, and it vibrates really well.
Is this your first time playing in Rochester?
Yes. First Presbyterian has a really great concert series called “Festival of Music” that they sponsor. Oftentimes churches and other venues reach out to us; sometimes we reach out to them.
Is this a full-time job?
No. We all also work where we live; for instance, I work at the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix. We all do some teaching. Michael teaches a lot of private lessons.
Do you play for all ages?
We perform for all ages. This past fall, we did a residency with the Dubuque (Iowa) Arts Council; we went to 23 elementary schools in two weeks. We also go to high schools.
It’s such a huge part of percussion education in general, especially in this country, that there’s huge interest. Everyone who plays percussion learns the marimba.
What do elementary-school kids think of it?
They love it because it’s so visual. The instruments are huge, so we have to move a lot just to facilitate the playing. It’s such a visual experience, it’s almost like dance — it’s very movement-based.
Tell me about the “mealtime” promo photo.
We needed to update our photos about a year ago, and we knew we wanted to do something fun. Something sort of quirky.
It’s an amalgam of what we do — we live, breathe and eat marimba. I play every day, so we thought that would be a fun way to show how it’s a huge part of our lives, like sustenance.