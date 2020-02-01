Some of the bees from the Bee Shed in Oronoco aren’t in Minnesota right now. About 50 of their hives are in the warmer climate in California instead of weathering a Minnesota winter.
It’s not a vacation — it’s a working trip. The bees are helping pollinate almond crops there. They’re part of the largest single pollination event in the world, according to researchers at the Stanford University in California.
For some beekeepers, sending colonies to the effort can be a good source of income. Most beekeepers receive about $200 per hive they lend to almond producers.
For the Bee Shed, they let the Wisconsin-based pollinating company keep most of the revenue.
“We don’t really do it for the pollination fee,” said John Shonyo, Bee Shed co-owner. “We do it to keep our bees alive and keep them in good shape.”
The bees are shipped from Minnesota in November and return in April, meaning the colonies miss the harshest part of the winter.
Shonyo and co-owner Chris Schad select the healthier hives for the trip. While the four-day trip to California comes with some stress, it’s not nearly as hard on a colony as harsh Minnesota weather can be.
“When we have them here, you just worry about them and wait for a relatively warm day to check on them,” Shonyo said.
California has more than a million acres of almond trees. It takes two hives of bees to pollinate one acre. California’s approximately 500,000 hives can’t handle the task on their own. For larger operations that send hundreds or thousands of hives, being part of the effort can be a good source of revenue.
Sending bees to the annual effort is not without its risks and drawbacks. The proliferation of cultivated European honeybees used in these efforts can put stress on native pollinators and native bee populations. Stress on the hives from the trip can leave them susceptible to pests and disease, and the California almond crop is one of the most water-intensive agricultural products in the world.
These issues are explored in the documentary film “The Pollinators,” which will be screened Feb. 8 at the Harriet Johnson Auditorium in Somsen Hall at Winona State University as part of the Frozen River Film Festival.
The Bee Shed has also sponsored a series of screenings at Gray Duck Theater & Coffeehouse Feb. 21-23, Feb. 28-29 and March 1. A talk-back with pollinator experts is scheduled for Feb. 23.
Shonyo said he and Schad like to do community outreach about bees and “The Pollinators.” Sponsoring the film is part of that mission, he said.
“This is kind of a biggie for us,” Shonyo said. “We’ve never sponsored a movie before.”