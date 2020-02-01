Perhaps you’ve heard, or even spoken, these familiar words, “God Is Good! All the Time!”
This phrase is often spoken as a dialogue in antiphonal fashion. One person says, “God is good,” and a second person replies, “All the time.”
Are these spoken words simply an expression of optimism, or are they an expression of faith, a creed? Do we actually believe that God is good, all the time? Or is God’s goodness based on our earthly circumstances, human perspectives, and God’s benevolent behavior?
In the Gospel of Mark, our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, is on his way to Jerusalem. He has a rendezvous with Golgotha; the “Place of the Skull.”
On the way, a nameless man approaches Jesus, reverently kneels before him, and respectfully calls him “Good Teacher.” The word good is an adjective, modifying the noun teacher. This nameless man addresses Jesus as “Good Teacher.” The address is appropriate and accurate.
What is interesting is how Jesus responds to the man’s address and ensuing question: “Why do you call me good? No one is good, but God alone.” A significant point is being made. If God alone is good, and Jesus is good, then the nameless man is actually acknowledging that Jesus is God.
The nameless man wants to know what good work he must do to inherit eternal life. It’s a salvation question. What must I do to get saved? I must be good, but only God is good, so what hope do I have? I do not love my neighbor as myself. I do not love God with all my heart, mind, soul and strength. I am eternally doomed.
If the man wants to be good, he needs to keep the commandments, sell all that he has, and give his possessions to the poor. But he can’t do it. Wanting or trying to be good, isn’t good enough. The rich man walks away with a heavy heart full of great sadness.
The disciples watch and listen to this conversation. They ask Jesus, “Who then can be saved?” Jesus answers, “With people it is impossible, but not with God, for with God all things are possible.” All things are possible, even the salvation of sinners, because God is good, all the time. Jesus looked at the rich man and “loved him.” Good News: It is the love of Jesus, manifested on a Good Friday cross, and in an Easter morning resurrection, which makes us good.
The mission congregation I serve recently purchased 5 acres of church land. God is good! The question begs to be asked: Do I believe that God is in fact always good, even when life stinks and is filled with ambiguity and uncertainty? Do I believe that God is good when the stock market climbs and falls, troops are deployed and brought home, a child is born and a loved one dies? Do I believe that God is good when the diagnosis is “cancer," or only when the medical report is “cancer-free”?
Question: How do we know that God is good, all the time? Answer: “Jesus loves me, this I know, for the Bible tells me so.” We believe that God is good, all the time! Good, for you and for me!