Weather Alert

...BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS THIS MORNING... .BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS IN THE 20 TO 30 BELOW RANGE WILL PERSIST ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA THROUGH MID MORNING. IF YOU MUST BE OUTDOORS, BE SURE TO DRESS IN LAYERS AND COVER ALL EXPOSED SKIN. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. &&