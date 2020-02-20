I think I have always been enthralled with rocks, having the rock hammer my mother bought for me more than 60 years ago hanging on the “birdroom” wall of my backwater cabin. And, even though one would not usually use a rock hammer on an agate, I have spent some time over the years looking for them when visiting Lake Superior or the shores of Lake Pepin.
On a recent visit to Quarry Hill, I realized some people really get into looking for these “gems.” I was talking with Nature Center Director Pam Meyer a couple weeks ago when she said I should consider writing about “urban agates.” But, before the words were out of her mouth, she almost seemed to try to retrieve them, as revealing sources to find agates is akin to revealing a favorite morel mushroom hunting spot.
However, after I assured her that I would not reveal all the spots she and other Quarry Hill staff members find agates right here in Rochester, she agreed to talk with me more about them. So, we met about a week later, at which time she was also able to show me the jar full of agates she claims she has been collecting since she was a child. More interesting to me was how she has turned her love of agates into family experiences, with her 9-year old son, Carson, already an avid agate hunter.
As best I can understand it, agates are rocks that have been formed by volcanic processes when molten lava cools and creates gas spaces that eventually fill with minerals deposited in layers over time. According to Pam’s book, “The Lake Superior Agate” by Scott Wolter, an agate is “a waxy variety of cryptocrystalline quartz in which the colors appear in bands, clouds or distinct groups.”
Although I had always associated agates with rocks that had visible colorful bands, many agates just look like “potatoes,” with a rough outer layer not exposing what is inside. This became evident to me when Pam showed me one of her favorite agates, which did not look like an agate to me. But having had it cut in half with a diamond saw, she opened it up, revealing its beautiful layers inside. She also pointed out that some agates have neatly arranged layers of different colors, while others with lines that swirl.
Agates are found worldwide, but Wolters said “the Lake Superior agate is unique, the oldest of all agates, and originates in areas rich in iron.” According to Pam, they come from volcanic rocks produced hundreds of millions of years ago, “mostly rhyolites and basalts.” They can move great distances dragged along by glaciers, or washed downstream by rivers. The Mississippi has undoubtedly moved billions of agates southward, as have four ice sheets that moved through Minnesota over the past couple million years. Some have been found as far away as Topeka, Kansas.
Superior agate collecting probably began with Native Americans, as burial mounds will often be found holding agates. In the mid-1800s, agate collecting became a hobby for some settlers. As the 20th century brought about a lot of mining for construction rock, more agates began showing up, some of them many pounds in size. One such rock Wolters eventually bought was a 7.4-pound beauty found by a rock hound walking below Minnehaha Falls, and thus named the Minnehaha Falls Agate.
I found the beginning of the introduction to Wolters’ book to be quite interesting, with his words that agate hunting “is a hobby all ages can enjoy, and offers a chance to get outdoors, get some exercise, and collect something of value.” To me, that represents another “passive” outdoor recreational pursuit that does not require shooting something to achieve the same objectives.
So, if you are looking for an interesting hobby, try agates. Or, if you are already an agate hunter, I’d like to hear from you.
And, although Wolter’s 4th Edition is out of print, used copies can be found online, as can many sites on agates.