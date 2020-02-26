I recently recalled a side trip years ago to Iberostar, one of the all-inclusive resorts on Cozumel Island in Mexico, where we saw quite a few large iguanas. I had seen many before on trips to this tropical paradise over the past 20 years, but none as large or brilliant as those. I suspect stretched out nose tip to tail, they would have measured at least 4 to 5 feet in length.
So, on a recent trip to Cozumel with my friend Elise, I decided I would more carefully watch for iguanas and perhaps learn more about them. It didn’t take long, as on our first day on the island, we encountered a 2-footer on a newly laid concrete road. I assumed it was the gray variety, as iguanas of different species come in different colors, and seemed to be named as such.
Although I thought we might make a trip to Iberostar to look for some of the big orange iguanas I had previously seen, we didn’t need to. While driving on one of the main roads in San Miguel, the main city on the island, we happened upon the “Quarry Hill” of Cozumel. There right along this busy road, dotted with numerous island businesses, was a miniature tropical oasis nature area.
I saw the sign, Ecologia, on the small building, and it was an automatic stop for me, which Elise seemed OK with. Going inside the building, certainly not a Nature Center like Quarry Hill, we were greeted by a young man who introduced himself as Alphonso. Sensing our interest in the site, which was there because of numerous sinkholes, he offered to give us a tour, which we took him up on.
For the next half-hour, we followed Alphonso on rough trails that had been carved out of the landscape around a handful of depressions in the ground. Some of those depressions were filled with water and overhanging limestone structures, with the first having numerous turtles we could see a short distance away. Alphonso said divers have gone into this sinkhole, which is at least a kilometer long underground.
But soon it was the iguanas resting, or moving about in the trees above us, that caught our attention. Iguanas, a type of lizard, are found throughout regions of Central and South America, although I also remembered the unique marine iguanas I had seen in the Galapagos years ago.
While iguanas look somewhat prehistoric and scary, they are relatively harmless. Reading about iguana encounters on Cozumel yielded only a few complaints from tourists, and usually involved iguanas trying to get food.
Although I was not able to learn for sure, it appeared to me there might be three species of Iguanas on Cozumel — the orange, green and gray varieties. The one we saw on the highway appeared to be a gray, with those at the preserve the more brilliant orange, and one seen later possibly a green.
Iguanas are herbivorous, feeding on a variety of plant materials, often in treetops where they are adept at moving around. I recall one iguana dropped off in a box by my car at Quarry Hill that I took home, where my daughter, Jenna, adopted it for a while before passing it on to the local pet store.
Some people do keep iguanas as pets, supposedly even able to “potty-train” them, and be recognized by them. However, one site I read indicated their lifespan in captivity is about a year.
Iguanas use head bobbing to communicate with one another, and are captured by humans to eat, and supposedly “taste like chicken.” Their eggs are also collected and consumed, although the biggest threat to iguanas is habitat loss, with destruction of rainforests throughout their range.
Iguanas can reach 5 to 7 feet, with the largest Iguana we saw on this trip 3 to 4 feet in length. I convinced Elise to hold a large one at a tourist trap for the $2 I gave its owner. However, I do agree, iguanas, like many animals, should just be left in the wild. But, I’d be interested in any iguana stories readers might have.