Along with other sights and sounds of spring, I have been seeing quite a few bald eagles recently, mostly over the Mississippi backwaters, or drives to the river, as well as flying over Silver Lake. But I recently got news from a couple sources of a very unusual sighting related to bald eagles.
First it was a call from someone I consider a reliable source, but I was still puzzled by what I was told. Then, when I got a photo from a birding friend, Jerry Pruett, I was pretty much convinced, but still stumped.
The first source told me of a sighting of two Canada geese standing atop a previously active eagle’s nest 40 feet off the ground on the site of the former Meadow Lakes Golf course near the intersection of Second Street Southwest and West Circle Drive.
Jerry’s photo of Rochester’s symbolic bird on the nest was very convincing, and prompted me to drive out to see for myself.
I remembered hearing about this nest and driving by it once or twice over the past couple years.
It was mentioned in the “Answer Man” column with a photo of an eagle in the nest in 2018, and I was told eagles also used it in 2019. After that, with the closing of the golf course, I got occasional calls or emails about what development plans might do to the nest, or if the nest might affect development.
Even with the bald eagle being removed from the list of Threatened and Endangered Species in 2007, there are still laws protecting their nests from human encroachment, especially during nesting season.
While driving or biking out there a handful of times, I didn’t see any geese on the eagle’s nest myself, but I was still quite intrigued and did some digging on this oddity.
For ducks, it’s not such an oddity, as a handful of species are tree nesters, with the most common one, the wood duck, named for this nesting habit. Oftentimes, nesting holes in trees, or in nest boxes placed by humans, are 20 to 60 feet above ground, with some directly above water in a shoreline tree or a box on a pole.
Other species of ducks that nest in trees include mergansers, goldeneyes and buffleheads. The young usually exit the nest within hours of hatching, with their mother urging them from the ground or water below. Somehow, the young know they must respond by jumping.
I’ve seen videos of these amazing jumps, which typically end with the hours-old ducklings bouncing unharmed once they hit the ground. Thinking back 60 years, I wonder how it worked for the mallards I recall would occasionally nest on top of Jefferson School when I was a student there.
I assume they made the same kind of jump, hopefully not to the blacktop playground area. I seem to also recall one year local firefighters came out to assist the ducks, something that was probably an affront to the mother mallard, who undoubtedly felt she had things under control.
Canada geese typically nest on the ground near water, with some reducing their odds of predator encounters by nesting on islands, or atop muskrat houses over open water. Numerous nests will soon dot the shoreline at Silver Lake, where predators aren’t typically a big problem.
I never gave any thought to geese nesting in trees until these two recent alerts, but after I did a little research, I found out that it’s not an extremely rare event. One report from Tennessee, with photos, shows a goose nesting on a former osprey nest, perhaps stolen from ospreys who often return later than nesting geese. Other reports I found had a goose nesting atop a hawk nest, or 60 feet in the air in cottonwood or box-elder trees.
I kept unsuccessfully checking the Rochester eagle nest, as it’s a good bike ride during our time of isolation. If you go for a look yourself, be careful of road traffic, with a drive-by probably better than parking on the narrow road shoulder. As always, I look forward to hearing of any reader’s tree-nesting goose stories, or goose sightings on the Rochester nest.