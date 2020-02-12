Mitch Vestal was looking for a product to market that would help pet owners protect their critters’ paws from corrosive ice-melt products during the winter.
He found his solution (pun intended) in a non-corrosive brine used for years by organizations in the aviation industry to make clearing runways of snow and ice easier and to protect equipment from ice.
He markets the ice melt as “PlaySafe Ice Blocker,” a marketing-friendly term for calcium magnesium acetate (CMA). CMA is made from dolomitic limestone and acetic acid (the main compound found in household vinegar).
What at first was an idea for a niche market now has Vestal calling for a cultural change. It turns out the product could help reduce use of salts polluting waterways and hurting infrastructure.
“If we do the best thing for pets, it will work out for a lot of other things as well,” he said.
There are five main types of ice-melt products people can use to help melt and clear ice from sidewalks, roads and driveways. Three contain some form of chloride.
However, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, a teaspoon of salt will make 5 gallons of water toxic to freshwater life.
Currently, 21 Minnesota lakes, 22 streams and four wetlands in Minnesota have unacceptable levels of chloride. Chloride salts can also harm soil and plants along roads and sidewalks.
Calcium chloride is the most commonly used ice-melting product. It melts ice at temperatures as low as minus-25 degrees. Rock salt (sodium chloride) is usually the least expensive de-icer and is effective in temperatures as low as 12 degrees.
However, of the five choices, it’s the most damaging to soils, plants and metals. The third salt-based product is potassium chloride. It can cause serious plant injury when washed or splashed on the foliage. All three contribute to water and soil pollution.
Urea is a liquid agricultural fertilizer that is sometimes used to melt ice. It’s only about 10% as corrosive as sodium chloride. However, it can contaminate the ground and surface water with nitrates and is effective to only about 21 degrees.
The fifth, CMA, is also a liquid and is most effective when spread before a snow or ice storm. It prevents ice from binding with the surface and either lets small amounts of ice roll off the surface or makes cleanup easier.
However, that’s where Vestal’s job becomes more difficult. Although CMA costs about the same for the amount of surface it treats as the other products, it’s almost engrained (yes, another intended pun) in our culture to grab a bag or pelletized ice melt before or after a storm and then salt the earth like a vengeful occupying army after the snow or ice comes.
Vestal said it’s time to start thinking about ice prevention before storms. He likens it to the state transportation brine trucks on the roads before a storm. Although the mixture they spread is usually a dilute salt, the concept is the same. Treat before, and cleanup is easier after.
Difficult, but not impossible, he said.
“It’s like how we retrained people to use sunscreen before going out in the sun,” he said.
That’s better than treating a sunburn later. Only with salt burn, we all suffer.