Let’s reflect together about the children’s sermon (sometimes called the children’s message). It’s the time within a worship service in which young people from the congregation are invited to come forward for an age-appropriate reflection. This message is generally shared by the pastor or another adult leader in the congregation. After the special time concludes (often about 5 minutes), then the children return to their seats and the service continues.
My intention today is not so much to discuss the merits and drawbacks of the children’s sermon. Instead, my hope is to encourage all congregations who do incorporate children’s messages to evaluate how and why they do them. Evaluation is good! Honestly examining all of our routines and religious practices, including the children’s sermon, is a crucial piece of living with intention. We want to have good reasons for doing what we do, right? If we’re going to choose to be a congregation with children’s sermons, then we will benefit from having a shared understanding of why we’re doing so.
First, a bit of history. The initial children’s sermon happened somewhere around 1880 as part of the early days of the Sunday school movement. But they didn’t become a widespread practice until a century later in the late 1970s and 1980s. The intent was good; congregations wanted to creatively engage children and families, and 40 years ago, a special message for kids during worship was very innovative.
A significant challenge has always been that most church leaders don’t have training in the composition of age-appropriate, developmentally inclusive children’s messages. And without knowing how to craft them well, we tend to default to whatever random idea or object lesson we can come up with quickly.
If your congregation wants to continue to utilize children’s messages in worship, here are a few suggestions:
Evaluate and then move forward with intention. Identify a way to gather with others in your congregation who feel an investment and interest in worship. Talk together about your church’s goals in having children’s sermons and discuss how you might get a better sense of what’s working and what’s not. Evaluate, experiment, learn and grow.
Don’t ask kids to perform. We love to have children in our midst in worship! It’s life-giving to see a multigenerational congregation doing life together. It can be tempting to ask kids lots of questions during the children’s message and wait for their adorable answers for all to hear. But worship isn’t meant to be a performance for anyone of any age. As you reflect upon the structure of children’s sermons in your family of faith, pay attention to any ways in which you may be unintentionally requiring kids to perform. Prioritize strategies that make the experience participatory but not performative.
Engage the body and all the senses. We live in bodies, and kids understand this more acutely than adults. While we unfortunately often become disconnected from our bodies as we age, children live thoroughly in their bodies and have a deep need to move and stretch and play. Try incorporating some movement and all the senses into children’s sermons.
Explore elements of worship, tradition and the liturgy. It isn’t a requirement that the children’s message must always relate to the day’s Gospel reading. Instead, it can be a moment to invite people of every age to come up and get a better look at the baptismal font, altar, sacristy or organ. It can be a time for learning about key components of the liturgy, and it can also be intergenerational.
Use the Bible, illustrated books and art. These days I’m out in different congregations a few times a month and often have opportunities to share children’s sermons. Sometimes I put an unnecessary pressure on myself to “come up with something new and inventive for the children’s message.” But we don't always have to reinvent the wheel! Instead, what might it look like to use illustrated Bibles and tell stories that way? Or incorporate an artistic depiction of the day’s Bible reading and discuss all the different details the kids notice? I recently attended a service at Rochester’s First Unitarian Universalist Church. They used the children’s time to read a beautifully illustrated book to the kids, and they also projected all the art for the whole congregation to view. It was engaging for all ages.
It is tempting to underestimate and overlook the influence of the children’s sermon as a weekly part of worship. Yet anytime a person with a microphone is speaking words in a sanctuary, it’s worth our attention! Please take time to evaluate this important aspect of congregational life in your context.