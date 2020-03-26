With the spring thaw arriving and the outdoor world waking up from a winter slumber, do your garden a favor and hit “Snooze.”
An untidy garden at the beginning of spring is the best thing you can do for it, said Jeffrey Hahn, University of Minnesota Extension entomologist.
Last year’s deadhead perennials, leaf litter and plant debris are habitat for insects at the start of the season.
Standing stalks from last year’s plants and the area under those dead flower heads give insects shelter from predators and the cold. They’re also a place to lay eggs. Layers of leaf litter and plant debris also protect pollinator larvae, eggs, hibernating wild bees, ground-nesting bees and dormant beneficial spiders.
Composting vegetation also provides food for many of those beneficial insects.
While some of our Greenspace friends prefer the no-till gardening method, if you still like to stir your soil, hold off until closer to planting time. Gardening is a team effort — spiders help you manage pests, and pollinators make sure your garden is productive.
Entomologists who study what makes them thrive recommend that gardeners hold off on tilling and delay pulling up their summer annuals until it’s time to plant.
You can also check dead plants for disease and fungus. Those don’t help your garden or beneficial insects and spiders. If you have piles of leafy debris, a bit of stirring can help prevent fungus growth. However, if the standing plants are just dead and not diseased, leave them where they are until you’re ready to plant.
Even outside the garden, you can help pollinators get a good start to the season. Hold off on mowing until after early flowering plants begin to appear. That gives pollinators a chance to forage for food.
If you find pests you’d rather not deal with such as wasps or noxious weeds, you can be mindful in how you remove them. Depending on what you’re dealing with, there may be non-chemical solutions.
However, if you do use herbicides and pesticides to control noxious weeds or pests, use only a little and target it only where you need it. The Environmental Protection Agency now includes a bee advisory box on most insecticide labels and can help you find a balance between the most effective and least harmful product to use.
Anyone who gardens this far north knows it’s early, so why not let the garden sleep in a bit longer?