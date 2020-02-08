Things are changing. It’s not just because it’s a new year and a new decade. It’s because it’s God’s time to shine through his church.
From the very beginning, our creator has set in motion times and seasons. We can read about it in Ecclesiastes. We know when the set time had come, the Father sent his Son into the world.
We have now moved into another set time by the Lord. How do we know? By the leading and prompting of the Holy Spirit.
We all sense it. Our spirits bear witness with the impressions rising in our hearts. Jesus said that his church would not be children of the darkness, but rather, we are children of the light.
So what exactly is changing? And how can we be sure we are moving forward with God?
Our Bibles teach us that as time progresses in the world, there will be a greater distinction between light and dark.
Jesus told us we are children of the light. When the light of God intensifies within us, we shine like the stars in the sky.
Jesus, who is the light of the world, lives in us. It is his light that shines. He gave us as the body of Christ the light of his spirit — the Holy Spirit — who lives and has his being in the church (his people).
When we become born again as Jesus taught us in John Chapter 3, the spirit of God comes into the open door of our hearts.
“He said, ‘I will live in them and have my being in them. They shall be my people, and I will be their God.”
So, this is how we can be sure we are moving forward with God. The Holy Spirit leads and guides us along. The children of God will be led by the Spirit of God. Romans Chapter 8.
We can have this confidence. He will never leave us, and he will never forsake us. His great love compels him to bring us with him wherever he goes and to participate in all that he does.
We live in his time. Great moves of God are about to unfold in the earth. The church is about to shine brighter than ever. The light of God’s great love will shine from the heavens above.
The dimmer switch is about to be moved up. The headlights are turning to bright. The three-way lamp will be set on three. And the whole house will be filled with the glory of God.