Some days just can’t get any better. Everything seems to fall into place. Productivity is unsurpassed. The engine of life is firing on all cylinders. The human face glows with a ceaseless smile. Hands are lifted up in praise. It’s definitely a “two thumbs-up” day!
But some days are not so good. On those days, we wonder why we even bothered to get out of bed. We’ve all had those kinds of days. If anything can go wrong, it will. Some call it Murphy’s law.
One day, I got up ready to meet the opportunities and challenges of the day. I got on my exercise bike, determined to start the day off on the right foot. My wife interrupted my biking with an S.O.S.: “The garage door won’t go up.” I got off my bike, put on my coat, and checked out the problem. The garage door cable was broken.
The garage door needed a repairman. What a way to start a very full day. My wife needed to go to work. The garage door wasn’t only broken. It was immobilized. We needed to get the car out of the garage, but couldn’t. My daughter came and drove my wife to work.
I started taking things out of the garage, and 45 minutes later, I was able to twist and turn my wife’s Ford Fiesta so that I could drive it out of the third stall of our garage. It wasn’t easy, but God provided. I was thanking God for small cars and three-stall garages.
I was determined to not let a broken garage door ruin my day. Attitude is everything. I made it over to my daughter’s house in time to walk my granddaughter to the bus. I attended a morning planning meeting for the Mega Kid’s Camp. I served as a “mystery reader” in my granddaughter’s first-grade class. I drove over to Byron and played the part of “Zero the Hero” for kindergartners celebrating 100 days of school. I made it to church in time to run off the worship bulletins, then I picked up my granddaughter from the bus. She gave me a big hug and a large smile. It was a great day!
While eating supper with my wife, I reflected on the amazing day God had given me. They say we shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. I suppose the same can be said about a day. The psalmist sings: “This is the day that the Lord has made. We will rejoice and be glad in it.”
God has redeemed us from sin and death in Christ Jesus. That means that our days are also redeemed. “Yesterday is history. Tomorrow is a mystery. Today is a gift. That’s why we call it the present.” The garage door got fixed. The day came to an end, and by the grace of God a new one began. We pray, “Give us this day our daily bread.”
With faith and hope in Jesus, we wait for the day of the Lord — the endless and forever day of heavenly glory. Remember, the day isn’t over, so rejoice and be glad in it.