Editor’s note: Throughout the season of Lent, this column will feature interviews with local people focused on the intersections of spirituality and vocation. This week’s interview is with JoMarie Morris.
St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kasson was a big part of JoMarie Morris’ life growing up. The people of that congregation provided a nurturing network of support and connectedness. In her current work as the executive director of Jeremiah Program in Rochester, Morris strives to build that same kind of community for the women and families she serves.
Morris was raised on a farm in rural Dodge County. Along with her five siblings, JoMarie went to school in Byron and church in Kasson. Good Earth Village, a camp just outside Spring Valley, was also a special part of her summers as a young person.
“Growing up, church was a big part of our lives,” she said. “I experienced a huge sense of community in the church. I felt really at home.”
After high school, Morris attended vocational school to become a unit secretary, and she worked at Mayo Clinic for a decade. When her children were young, Morris was a single parent. She took classes in the evenings and earned her bachelor’s degree. After that, a few of her professors encouraged her to go to law school. She did.
Reflecting on her years as a lawyer, Morris said: “I practiced law for almost 20 years. The last 10 years, I focused on immigration law, and I represented a number of people who were really struggling. It all helped me realize how fortunate I’ve been in my life.”
A few years ago, Morris sensed a new desire taking root in her heart and mind.
“I just felt like I was meant to do something else … the way things came about made me believe that it was absolutely meant to be. It was such a series of events that brought me to Jeremiah Program,” she said.
Jeremiah Program is a nationwide initiative “transforming families from poverty to prosperity two generations at a time.” The program is new to southeastern Minnesota and focuses on providing quality early childhood education, a safe and affordable place to live, and life skills training.
Empowering young mothers is important for Morris: “I’ve always felt really strongly about women’s issues … Every time I spend time with the women in the program, it feels right.”
Those interested in learning more about Jeremiah Program may visit its website at https://jeremiahprogram.org/rochester.
To nurture her spirit, Morris spends time in prayer and has a daily gratitude practice every morning.
“I read a lot of Dr. Amit Sood’s work, and I do lots of reading,” she said. “I also like to attend church with my family. For me, self-care is being with my family and spending time with grandkids.”
Reflecting on her core spiritual convictions, Morris said: “I really believe in the golden rule, first and foremost. I really believe it’s everyone’s responsibility to give back. I also really believe there’s good in everyone. And sometimes people have had such difficult trauma that they just don’t see that in themselves.”
Morris has built a vocational life around these strongly held beliefs. Through her current work with Jeremiah Program, she has daily opportunities to inspire and encourage others to value themselves. It is a calling that gives her deep fulfillment, and she looks forward to witnessing how the program will continue to positively impact the lives of people throughout the community.