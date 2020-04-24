Jesus invites us into a spirit of peace, and his peace is not circumstance-specific. Instead, it’s accessible all the time.
The weeks after Easter Sunday provide a perfect opportunity to explore stories about post-resurrection Jesus. Today, let’s dig into the Gospel of John, Chapter 20, where we encounter Jesus proclaiming a word of peace to his closest friends.
At this point in John’s telling of the story of Jesus’ life, death and resurrection, the disciples are in the midst of the worst week ever. Jesus has been arrested and crucified. His body has been placed in a tomb. The disciples are perplexed and grieving. They’ve spent years of their lives following someone who has been killed.
In spite of all that has occurred, the disciples are still gathering together in a locked room. They were showing up for one another as they each began to unpack the great loss they’d experienced.
Then, mysteriously, resurrected Jesus shows up in the locked room with the greeting: “Peace be with you.” Into the uncertainty and complexity of that moment, Jesus offers an invitation into peace.
The Gospel of John was first written in Greek. The Greek word that we translate into English as peace is “eirene” (pronounced i-ray-nay). This word has several layers of meaning, including tranquility, freedom from disturbance, and the absence of war. An alternative greeting to “Peace be with you” could be something like, “Deep inner freedom be yours.”
Sometimes we associate peace exclusively with quiet, serene places. We think of retreat centers, yoga studios, mountaintops, and being out on the lake at sunrise. While there is plenty of peace to be found in these locations, Jesus invites his followers to expand their understanding of this concept.
Jesus proclaims “Peace be with you” during a situation that was certainly not tranquil. The disciples had lost their leader, then he was suddenly alive and back among them. They were not only dealing with a complicated political reality; they were also at the very earliest stages of developing a vision for what it would mean to be a church together moving forward.
In inviting his disciples into peace the way he does, Jesus is exploring an important idea that has major implications for us, too. The kind of peace that Jesus invites his followers into is not dependent on external circumstances. Jesus’ peace is accessible, even and especially, in the midst of strange, challenging, perplexing realities … realities like the one we’re in the middle of right now.
Claiming the peace of Christ and planting ourselves firmly in that soil empowers us to live in entirely different ways. It enables us to release our fears, expectations and attachments. When we’re locked in rooms of fear (like the room the disciples locked themselves into), we place all kinds of parameters on peace. We think to ourselves things like: “I’ll be peaceful when I know how long this pandemic is going to last.” Or, “I’ll be peaceful once everything gets back to normal.”
Let’s stop putting parameters on when we will let peace be with us; let’s start right now. The disciples desperately needed Jesus’ peace as they navigated much uncertainty. We need that peace, too! Peace carves out space in our hearts and minds for possibility.
Peace be with you. Claim it. Proclaim it. Live it. Breathe it.