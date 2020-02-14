United Way of Olmsted County promotes volunteerism in Southeastern Minnesota through our Get Connected online tool. Get Connected is made available to nonprofit agencies in our region to post volunteer opportunities. This tool allows individuals to view these volunteer opportunities. Go to volunteer.uwolmsted.org for more information or call 507-287-1533.
Rochester International Association Board members
Our World Festival will be held on April 18 this year. It is one of the longest-running annual celebrations of diversity and culture in the city. We are seeking suitable volunteers to add to our existing board, ideally from our ethnic communities, to continue the work of the organization into the future. Email brian.faloon@ria-minnesota.org or call 507-316-3114 for more information or to volunteer with Rochester International Association.
Do you enjoy driving?
Volunteers use their own vehicle to transport clients to their appointments. Our transportation service is a “curb-to-curb” service, and clients are ambulatory. Volunteer drivers are reimbursed mileage, following federal government guidelines for mileage expenses. Volunteers can drive as much, or as little, as they wish — we are very flexible with days and times that fit your schedule. Email tradup.diane@co.olmsted.mn.us or call 507-328-6346 for more information or to volunteer with Olmsted County Volunteer Services.
Mentors
We are seeking mentors to come alongside the men in our program and assist them in transitioning from alcohol and drug treatment to a God-honoring life after treatment. Email jim.althoff@mntc.org or call 507-218-3449 for more information or to volunteer with Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge.
Hospice house volunteer
Seasons Hospice is a community-based, nonprofit hospice providing hospice care to individuals with a life-limiting or terminal illness since 1996. Volunteers are a welcoming presence at the hospice house, providing hospitality for patients and guests. Duties may include light housekeeping, baking, cooking, and providing companionship to patients. Email lrollie@seasonshospice.org or call 507-285-1930 for more information or to volunteer with Seasons Hospice.