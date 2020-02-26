The Kasson-Mantorville Middle School Drama Department presents its 2020 middle school play, “I Hate Shakespeare!” by Steph DeFerie, this weekend.
Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, on the Minnesota WiFi Performing Arts Center stage at K-M High School.
Tickets cost $8 for adults, and $5 for students and seniors. Seats are general admission, and tickets will only be sold at the door.
“I Hate Shakespeare!” features the acting and backstage talents of more than 50 K-M fifth- through eighth-graders, and under the direction of Michele Nyman and student director Lucy Anderson.
This comedy serves as an entertaining introduction to many of Shakespeare’s classics, but with modern-day twists. It brings to life traditional roles from “Hamlet,” “Macbeth” and “Romeo and Juliet,” alongside a talking cow, Jerry Springer and zombies.
For more information and to stay up-to-date about future performances, follow the Kasson-Mantorville Drama Booster Club on Facebook.