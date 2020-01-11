I’m sure you have an idea what was and what will remain hot in the antique business, but what about DIY projects and where to get ideas or purchase items made by creative souls?
Occasional market shops
Jenna Lubinski, The Refinery Co., Winona: “Hot in 2019: Less color and more of a neutral pallet. Joanna Gaines started a revolution with ‘farmhouse,’ but someone can only have so many metal signs and wall sayings. 2020 calls for simple. Less is more. I’m hoping to see white walls with cabinets with dark colors like turquoise, less stuff on the walls, and more statement pieces. Gray is everywhere. I’m hoping to see less gray walls and more gray tones, less warm tones and more cool tones, with touches of grays. Green with grays, blues with touches of grays. Also hoping for more of a masculine influence by incorporating elements of outside earth, wind, water, fire — meaning beautifully toned wood furniture that has been striped and not painted, with a gorgeous gray/blue warm wall, a comfy chair in linen that looks warm and inviting.”
Marsha Hall and Laura Strobush, Marla’s, Wabasha: “We had a great 2019. Handmade benches, all kinds of ladders, fabulous refurbished tables (white being the color of choice), and affordable decorative pieces that we searched high and low for, were all big sellers. We wish we had a crystal ball and could tell you what the next big thing and color will be, but, for now, we’re going to enjoy the ride into 2020.”
Debbie Knutson, J.T.’s Ornaments and Craft Shop, Minnesota City: “I would have to say buffets. Every time I get one and refinish it, it sells fairly quickly. They are a great versatile piece to have in your home. Not sure what 2020 will bring.”
Carol Loshek, The Cottage Cupboard, Winona: “Farmhouse-themed items were still selling this year for us, including things using galvanized metal, black-and-white buffalo check, etc. Gnomes for our winter sale as well as snowmen sold well. Painted furniture and repurposed things. We pretty much sell everything we have at each of our three seasonal sales. I think we will continue to see a strong interest in all of these items in 2020.”
Shayna Dais, The Rusty Bucket, Winona: “Quilts old and new, lamps and gnomes. 2020 I feel folks will like more natural wood, rustic and yes, quilts, too. More of the farmstead feel.”
Carol Thouin, The Backyard Flea, Spring Valley: “We have done well with signs and repurposed farm junk used as planters, fountains and light fixtures. Customers range from young adults just getting into decorating to longtime junkers and collectors. And 2020 about the same.”
Roberta (Bobbi) Schlesselman, Cat-Tail, Fountain City, Wis.: “Cats! Kitchen flour sack towels with cats or most anything on them, sweatshirts with cats and the same with the T-shirts. Cards with cats and spoon rests, along with birdhouses that have nothing to do with cats. A few cat aprons and small novelty items, too, with all hot again in 2020, I assume.”
Gift shops that carry a mix of antiques and collectibles, craft and thrift
Tracy Nielsen, manager, 5th Grant Boutique, Apache Mall, Rochester; Rosedale Center, Roseville; the Twin Cities Premium Outlets in Eagan; Southdale Center, Edina; with an occasional market in Wabasha open in May and then again in September and October: “Grant Boutique had another busy year in 2019, with the country/farm items still being favorites. They cannot beat the appeal of our homemade items, which are our hottest sellers by far. With the high demand, we are keeping our vendors very busy creating new inventory for 2020!”
Julie Grzybowski Pendleton, La Boutique LLC, Winona, “Actually, I can’t say any one thing, so a little bit of everything this year, and personalizing gifts is always popular! And in 2020 looking at lots of new unique fashions for sure.”
Cheri Peterson, Pieces of the Past, Winona: “Rugs continue to do real well for us, and of course our furniture pieces.”
Sherri Lyn Norton, The Magnolia Cottage, Plainview: “Farmhouse for sure has been good, our clothing boutique has gone over extremely well, and we see the same for 2020.”
Penny Mormann, Country Charm Crafts, Caledonia: “Out of the crafts, the hand-painted screens were hot. Gnomes inside and outside alike. Both sell with very reasonable prices. In the non-homemade, I would say the fabric has been the big seller, from cotton, flannel to fleece.”
Betty Butters, Catch My Thrift, Stewartville: “Stars, farmhouse-decor pottery to plant succulents, and in 2020, more items for those DIY projects.”