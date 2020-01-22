Learn what you can do when your child is “emotionally dysregulated” at Rochester Center for Children’s Parent Group. Held monthly, this month’s meeting features guest speaker James Rechs from the Autism Society of Minnesota and is geared toward parents of children with autism or developmental disabilities.
“James provides individual therapy for adults and teens as well as psycho-education and support for parents, families and caregivers. He emphasizes that social and emotional struggles are not a sign of abnormality, but rather a reflection of the diversity and challenges of human experience,” said Lindsey Hanson, lead behavior therapist and parent group co-organizer. “Your child may have social/emotional struggles, but so does everyone. How you approach it might just need to be a little different than with a neurotypical child.”
Held at the RCC office and facilitated by RCC staff, in addition to a guest speaker, each monthly meeting also includes a parent-led discussion.
“We always start with a speaker — maybe someone talking about adaptive recreation or someone from the legal field, or in this month’s case, emotional dysregulation. We often bring speakers back from one year to the next, but if we do, we encourage them to highlight what’s new — changes to insurance, new laws, new programming that is available,” Hanson said. “Then there’s always time at the end of each meeting for parents to talk, to share their experiences in a safe and open group format. It’s the opportunity to sit with parents who have similar concerns, similar challenges. For parents to offer their perspective and ask questions.”
Rochester Center for Children, formerly Rochester Center for Autism, is an integrated multidisciplinary program serving children with autism and developmental disabilities. Although many parents who attend RCC’s monthly group meetings have children who attend RCC, many do not.
“The parent group is open to everyone,” Hanson said. “We have some families who are current clients, some who are past clients, and some who have no affiliation with RCC. We draw group members from all over, including Steele and Dodge counties. We offer support group meetings September through May and always post online each month’s speaker topic. Attend as many or as few meetings as you like. Pick and choose the topics that are relatable to your family, your situation.”