Over the past few weeks, I’ve encouraged readers to get outside for walks, hikes or bike rides as activities that can be done during the pandemic, for both physical and mental health. And, based on what I’m seeing on walking/biking trails around the city, many people are taking advantage of the nice spring weather to do so.
Fortunately, Rochester’s population doesn’t appear to be so dense that keeping at least 6 feet away from other walkers or bikers difficult, something that friend Mike Brumm said he heard wasn’t easy around Lake Calhoun and other trails in the area.
My daughter, Erin, said she’s enjoying more quality time walking, hiking and biking with my grandchildren. I’m guessing many other kids, grandkids and even dogs are benefitting from more outdoors time. I wonder, once we’ve weathered the pandemic, if many people will try to continue spending more quality time outside.
Last week I started writing about viruses, mostly because I knew very little about them, and it seemed like an appropriate time to learn more. I skimmed the surface by defining viruses and indicating how very small they are. But I didn’t mention something that surprised me: Viruses are the most numerous type of biological entity on Earth.
However, only a few thousand of undoubtedly millions of different species have been “described in detail,” with their numbers increasing and new species constantly evolving. And I didn’t mention that there are “good” viruses, too, something I may write about next week.
Last week, I did briefly mention the largest virus ever discovered. It was written up in a 2014 Smithsonian article as being found in core-drilled soil more than 100 feet under frozen Siberian permafrost. Measuring an astonishing 1.5 micrometers long made it 10 and 100 times larger than the average-sized virus, and bigger than many bacteria.
Once thawed out, some of the soil was swabbed on a petri dish with living one-celled amoebas. Some of you might remember looking at amoebas under a microscope in a high school biology class. These single-celled, shapeless blobs flow over their environment, consuming microscopic particles, including viruses, of which many are in a family of giant viruses like the ones in the permafrost.
Amazingly, the soil sample was aged at approximately 34,000 years old. So even though viruses aren’t considered living unless they’re in a host, they can survive a long time without one. Reading this, with what is happening to us now, I couldn’t help but hope that future scientists won’t be digging up frozen centuries-old viruses that could infect humans.
Enough about giant viruses. I wanted to know about other viruses that have been problems for humans, in part because they aren’t resistant to antibiotics, as bacteria are. Most of us know that common colds are caused by viruses, as is measles, smallpox, shingles, hepatitis, warts, herpes, chickenpox and AIDS. There are some maladies that can be caused by either bacteria or virus, such as pneumonia, meningitis and diarrhea.
While viral illnesses have caused problems for humans for many centuries, most are isolated to communities, or a region of a country, and are called “epidemics.” But, every once in a while, a viral illness spreads from a region to cover a whole continent, or goes worldwide, and then it’s called a pandemic, like what we are now experiencing.
Polio, which some of us remember in the first half of the 20th century in the U.S., was called an epidemic, while the Spanish flu, also in the early 1900s, was a pandemic that spread worldwide, infecting almost a quarter of the world’s population and killing millions.
We still have significant deaths from different strains of the influenza each year, with tens of thousands dying yearly in the U.S. But, vaccines targeting the most anticipated strains each year keep it at an epidemic, rather than a pandemic, level.
Which brings me to the current pandemic, for which there are two facts that have emerged.
One undisputed fact is that this COVID-19, like most viruses, spreads more easily in areas of high human density, with New York City being the prime example as the U.S. epicenter. The other is that viruses, like COVID-19, as well as four other major outbreaks this century — Ebola, SARS, MERS and H1N1 — are caused by human interactions with other species.
So perhaps when this pandemic passes, and we search for what to do to avoid such future pandemics, we might not only talk about stockpiling masks and ventilators, but also what we might do related to our population growth and dense living conditions, as well as how we treat other animal species.