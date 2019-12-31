Stories are appearing about wrapping up a decade as well as a year as we enter 2020. Reflective narratives are written of what has been accomplished and what has not.
I’ve never been a New Year’s resolution guy. Not sure why, just never have. This year I’m thinking about coming up with a couple. Maybe, we’ll see.
I did ask a few friends — of all ages, from around our country — for some resolutions. Not individual resolutions, mind you, but for our home, our country — the United States of America.
Here are a few. They all sound good to me.
“My hope and prayer for our country is that we learn to practice forgiveness and be willing to start again and not become discouraged.” — Ted, 90, Minnesota
“I think what’s important is that we all need to take care of ourselves — physically and mentally.” — Grant, 16, Minnesota
“Be open-minded to different opinions and practice more kindness to your fellow man.” — Roger, 65, Florida
“Civility — across the board — but in particular, in the world of social media.” — Mark, 62, Minnesota
“Let’s resolve to not just listen, but to hear all voices, all sides, all opinions, especially those we disagree with. Moving toward each other when finding solutions for our nation is the ultimate goal. Imagine what we could accomplish if collectively we take steps in the right direction, i.e., toward the ‘other side.’ ” — Renee, 42, Minnesota
“Focus not on our differences, but our commonality. Get back to civility; find paths to move toward the middle. As Americans, realize ways to care for and love one another.” — Rich, 62, Washington
“Bring back manners, respect and common decency in our everyday life and on social media. Our elected officials need to be role models on how we treat each other.” — Connie, 58, Oregon
“We have a strong country with deep traditions. May our leaders lead wisely to maintain that heritage.” — Dick, 86, Minnesota
“I think America should resolve to be kind to each other and to be kind to the earth.” — Lisa, 52, Minnesota
“Rise above.” — Felicia, 60, Pennsylvania
I believe that in 2020, we should forget the routine resolutions — e.g., diet, exercise, eat better, read more, or give up a bad habit or two. Let’s all tackle this division — be kinder, focus on our families, quit posting divisive material, quit shouting at those who do not share your beliefs, respect all, be generous, know your neighbor, let’s live in peace.
Every day I read about unrest and violence across the globe. Where are we headed? Pick your resolution of compassion and positivity and give it a go. Reflect on our freedoms and our blessings.
As Felicia, from the state of Pennsylvania, eloquently said, “Rise above.”