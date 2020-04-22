The other day, I headed out to buy groceries. As I walked up to the store, signs asked that only one family member do the shopping, and a security officer was at the entrance. PA announcements explained COVID-19 precautions and rules that need to be followed.
In the store, aisles have been marked to keep customers moving in the same direction, and customers and employees had masks on. There was no eye contact and little conversation as people hustled to fill their lists.
As I checked out, I stepped forward to insert my credit card, and I was told to keep back behind the plastic shield panel that has been added to protect the employee and the customer from being too close. I apologized.
The whole occurrence was something I had never experienced in our country. As I got back out to my truck with my plastic bags full of groceries, I sat there and reflected about what had just transpired.
I couldn’t help but think of my dad and other veterans I grew up around in my small hometown. My dad died over 20 years ago, but he strongly disliked being told what to do by anyone — in particular city, state or federal governments.
He was not a far-right militia guy or an angry type who believed in conspiracies, but a man who fought in World War II. His liberties, which he battled on the front lines for, meant a great deal.
I’m guessing if he had Mom with him and they were going to shop at a grocery store, she would not be staying in the vehicle no matter what a sign said. In particular, in the last years of his life, they did everything together. They needed each other.
My father witnessed people and entire countries that had their freedoms taken away. He and the veterans from this war in particular, fought for the freedom of all. I believe many from that generation felt they earned the liberties they lived their entire lives with.
Many boomers were raised by these men and women who lived through tough times. Our parents were independent, hard-working and maybe danced on the edge a little. They weren’t afraid of anything. I’m not sure what my dad would have thought of all this going on right now.
I do hope that Dad would have supported these efforts by our state and federal government — probably to a point. He understood threats and was concerned for the frail and elderly. He also knew how heroic our country could be when we worked together, sacrificed together and pulled together for one cause. He lived it in the Pacific. Families lived it back home during that long war.
I tried to understand my father, but most times, I failed. Many from his generation didn’t like to pat their kids on the back and talk about feelings. They wanted us to be able to take care of ourselves, just like they did.
Today, there is so much distrust of our governments, and the news media, as well. The worker bees out in society are struggling with conflicting information. As individuals who are concerned with our families, we watch the ping-pong ball of blame getting hit back and forth every day.
As the stay-at-home orders continue and various restrictions stay in place, there will be pushback. Each side will claim foul. The classic saying, “Between a rock and a hard place” fits the description of what we are up against.
No matter what decisions Gov. Walz or President Trump make, there will be squeals of mistrust from the opposite side. Strategies may change daily.
I imagine if my dad was alive, he would think, “I fought for my country and worked hard all my life, and now I have to deal with a bullcrap virus?” However, deep down, I hope my dad would have understood the need for this call to arms. After hearing from medical professionals, he would do what is right — with a lot of grumbling.
That’s what each of us want — every generation. “Do the right thing.” We want our politicians to work together to make these difficult decisions about continued precautions and reopening the economy jointly.
No matter what the plan Stan, the final answers may be up to us. How we care for each other, how we help each other, and how we love each other will make the difference.