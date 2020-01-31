Founded in 1999, Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) is the “world’s largest non-profit international student ballet competition and scholarship program, open to dance students of all nationalities 9-19 years old.”
Each year, dancers from around the globe participate in what some might call the “dance Olympics.” Regional competitions occur across the country during the winter, and the finals take place in New York in the spring. Last month, Daniel and Julie Blake, owners of Ballet Blake, took two dancers, 12-year-old Asia Vang and 15-year-old Rachel Rettmann, to Chicago to compete.
The Blakes, both professional dancers, opened their dance school in Rochester in 2012. However, this was the first year Ballet Blake was represented at YAGP.
Daniel Blake explained that his dancers have been exposed to a repertoire of nearly 50 variations, “a solo designed to show off the virtuosity of a dancer.” With a focus on classical ballet, Ballet Blake’s students are well-prepared for YAGP, where “you better do a traditional variation,” he said.
Preparation for YAGP was rigorous. Asia dances three days a week, and Rachel takes classes four days each week. Last August, the dancers added an additional day of dance to prepare for the competition.
On top of training, both girls danced in “The Nutcracker” in December, which involved practices, rehearsals and performances.
Daniel described Asia and Rachel as “resilient performers, both mentally and physically.” He knew they were up for the challenge of YAGP because they could “handle their nerves” and be the “least rattled” dancers under pressure. And they lived up to his expectations.
Both Asia and Rachel, obviously passionate about the art of dancing, lit up when asked not only about their weekend at YAGP, but about their history with dance as well. Asia, a seventh-grader at Friedell, competed in the junior division (dancers ages 12-14) at YAGP.
Prior to her performance, she “went over the dance in her head” and upon completion felt “really proud” of herself.
Rachel is a sophomore at John Marshall High School; she competed in the senior division (dancers ages 15-18) and described YAGP as a “great experience.” She said she felt “her nerves melt away” once she stepped onto the stage.
While neither dancer will move on to the finals in New York, they did receive feedback on their performances from world-renowned dancers and artistic directors.
What’s next for these young dancers? Both girls are passionate and committed to ballet. Daniel explained his philosophy regarding the future of his dancers: Rather than focusing on the possibility of becoming a professional dancer, he aims to train and his teach his dancers to be the best they can be at the time.