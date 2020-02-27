Editor’s note: Throughout the season of Lent, this column will feature interviews with local people focused on the intersections of spirituality and vocation. This week’s interview is with Rich and Marian Van Dellen.
Midway through the conversation the three of us had around their kitchen table, Rich Van Dellen turned and looked at his wife, Marian.
“What are you looking at?” she asked.
“It’s Valentine’s Day, and you’re awfully pretty to look at,” Rich replied.
The sincere appreciation they had for each other, after more than 58 years together, radiated through their Charter House apartment.
Rich and Marian Van Dellen both grew up in close-knit communities in Michigan. Grandparents on both sides of the family emigrated from the Netherlands. The Christian Dutch Reformed tradition provided their early years with weeks centered around prayer, worship and time with family.
“We didn’t really know people who were outside of our community. We went to church twice on Sunday, morning and evening. Then Sunday School and midweek Catechism. There were always prayers before and after meals and Bible reading after meals,” Marian said.
Rich described a similar upbringing.
Rich and Marian met at Calvin College in Grand Rapids. After completing his studies in three years, Rich headed off to medical school at Northwestern University in Chicago, while Marian completed her teaching degree. He spent his working years as an allergist and internist, and she worked primarily in their home helping to care for their four children.
They moved to Rochester in 1964.
Pondering her vocations over the years, Marian said: “I was a mother and a housewife. I was a volunteer prison visitor and a trained spiritual nurturer. I also staffed an office for Senator Mondale. The office closed when he became vice president.”
Rich shared the following about his vocation: “I was a physician. I loved what I did for a long time, and I think I helped a few people along the way.”
The Vietnam War was a spiritual turning point for the Van Dellens. Longing to find a religious community among those committed to peace and the antiwar movement, they ended up finding a home in Quakerism. They stepped away from the tradition held by their family members and journeyed into unchartered territory.
“We got a flier for a Quaker family camp in Colorado. We decided to go. On the way home, we decided we were Quakers, and then went to our first Quaker worship. I still remember it. It was remarkable for the fact that a woman gave vocal ministry, which had been forbidden in the tradition in which we were raised. It was a marvelous experience,” Rich said.
“We both felt it was the right fit,” Marian added.
In the early 1970s, after the Van Dellens returned from family camp, Rochester didn’t have a Quaker community, so they helped start one with another couple. The Rochester Friends community continues to be an integral part of their lives.
These days, the Van Dellens’ core spiritual convictions reflect their deep valuing of all people.
“There’s a Quaker phrase that says ‘there is that of God in everyone.’ I search for that of God in me. And I try to see it in other people,” Marian said.
“I like to use the word ‘love’ quite frequently. I think that was Jesus’ major command, that we love ourselves and our neighbors, and even our enemies,” Rich said.
One of the most profound ways the Van Dellens have lived out their spiritual values is through prison visitation and writing letters to those who are incarcerated.
“I correspond with death-row prisoners, and Marian was a visitor at the Federal Medical Center. I’m still writing to Demitrius at San Quentin. He’s been on death row for 28 years. We went out and visited him twice,” Rich said.
That correspondence relationship led to another.
“After I started writing Demetrius, I was asked by a friend if I would write Marvin, who was on death row in Texas,” he said.
A few years after Marvin and Rich began corresponding, Rich received word that Marvin’s execution date had been set.
“Marvin wrote and asked if I would be one of the witnesses to the execution. I knew immediately that I couldn’t say no. He was insistent that I be one of the witnesses. So I went,” Rich said.
Marvin’s execution took place on Aug. 7, 2012. Rich was there.
“I witnessed the execution with his son and sisters. And right after that, we went to visit my daughter in Houston. Sometime after that, I realized I had never had time to grieve this experience. I think that’s why the tears come now. Still. Seven years later,” he said.
While the Van Dellens’ spiritual convictions have changed since their childhoods, there are things they miss about those years.
“I look on our early experiences with some nostalgia,” Rich said. “We just don’t have that close-knit community now that we had then, and I think even though we have pretty strong religious views that are different now, I still miss that close community and close ties to family.”
Now in their 80s, a variety of spiritual practices remain central to their daily rhythms. Rich meditates for 30 minutes every morning and prays. Marian journals and reads devotional materials. She has also participated in many spiritually enriching opportunities over the years offered by Rochester’s Franciscan Sisters. The Van Dellens worship weekly with the Rochester Friends, as well as participate in activities at the Charter House. They continue to live out their values in the world, too.
“Our main work now is lobbying with Friends Community on National Legislation. We lobby to stop the endless wars, and we’ve been doing that annually in Washington, D.C., for the last eight years,” Marian said.
The Van Dellens believe that there is that of God in everyone, and they remain fervently on the lookout for it — in themselves, in each other, and in everyone they meet.
Notably, they seem to be finding God everywhere. Maybe it’s because they’re always watching. Perhaps it’s also because they’re willing to look where so many aren’t.