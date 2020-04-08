Do you remember what you did yesterday? The answer should (hopefully) be yes.
What about last Thursday? That’s a bit harder, but if you try hard enough, eventually you can likely recall what you did.
How about what you did on March 3? Not a clue right? You can possibly check back on a calendar to see what commitments you had, but what memories did you take away from that day? The scary thing is, there’s no real way to find out what memorable and meaningful moments actually happened to you on March 3.
Given the finite amount of time we spend on this planet, much of it seems to be a blur when viewed in retrospect. This notion of spending an entire 24 hours existing in this wonderful world, yet not taking away anything measurable from that day, is deeply unsettling to me. To not recall a single event, not even one interesting thing, from an entire day. It seems like you never even lived that day; that you could have decided to have never gotten out of bed that morning and not have missed a thing.
Yet, meaningful moments did happen to each of us on March 3, things that shaped you to be the person you are today. It’s just that you can’t access the memories anymore because they’ve been waylaid along the way in your mind. As time passes, memories are filtered out, regarded as irrelevant, and pushed aside. Recollections slip through one’s fingers, likely to never be seen again.
This desire to not forget, or moreso a fear of forgetting, has led me to write in a journal every evening before I go to bed. It’s comforting to me to not have to rely on my brain to somehow retain the small, fond memories from every single day of my life, now that I know that these memories are now preserved on paper. These handwritten lines of text cannot forget what your brain may eventually decide is not useful information and bury deep into your subconscious memory, becoming nearly inaccessible.
With the help of a journal, you can just flip to a dated page, and see all of your thoughts laid out nicely and neatly before your eyes. This chronological flow of memory is helpful, and coupled with other forms of documentation such as taking photos throughout the day, archiving your social media posts, and saving meaningful texts and emails, this approach can really give you a good idea of what a single day was like, and wipe out the inconsistency and unreliability that inherently arises from only keeping thoughts in your head.
While this process of documenting your life may seem tedious and time-consuming, the rewards you can take away from documenting your life are tremendous. Particularly now that nearly everyone has more unstructured time on their hands due to our ongoing major historical event, there's no better time to start. Just five to 10 minutes of journaling before bed every night can preserve your life and cement what really happened to you and what you’ll take away from April 8.
Such efforts will allow both you and potentially future generations to look back and see the truly magical moments that undoubtedly happened today.