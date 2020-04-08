We are living in a very unsettling time right now. Many feelings of anxiety are swirling all around us. This is why I’ve decided to share some uplifting (and hopefully humorous) stories from my time working with kids. No names or personal details will be included in this article.
My first story comes from summertime. It’s beautiful, sunny, and perfect for playing outside. That’s what I used to think anyway. It wasn’t until I started my job that I discovered the demons that travel by air -- Japanese beetles. Everyone’s just trying to have a nice time, then kids are running up to me and screaming because something either just bit them, or won’t get off of them.
These situations definitely got me out of my comfort zone because I do the same thing, it’s just that my screaming stays in my head (usually). I had to learn to be OK grabbing those beetles with my bare hands because they stop at nothing when it comes to landing on people. I’m honored that the kids come up to me when things scare them (bugs, thunderstorms, etc.) but I really do wish those beetles would stay off of the kids (and me)!
The next topic is music. We do the typical dances; chicken dance, hokey pokey, you name it. Those are fun, but I’m talking about the real deal songs. You would not believe (OK, parents you probably get it) the excitement and obsessiveness that comes along with listening to "Frozen," "Paw Patrol," and -- the crowning jewel -- "Old Town Road."
I was playing some "Frozen 2" on the radio a while ago while the kids had free time and one of them stopped dead in their tracks, looked at me directly in the eyes, and whispered: “This is Frozen.” We were only four seconds into the song.
When it comes to the "Paw Patrol" theme song and especially "Old Town Road," you will have various kids dancing, singing along, and asking repeatedly to play the song again and again … and again. (Parents: You know what I’m talking about.)
Another part of preschool culture is the dignified art of the show-and-tell walk. If you aren’t familiar with what I mean by that, these kids will go to any length to make sure that nobody sees what they brought from home. It goes like this: When you are called to get your item from the table, pick it up, instantly put it behind your back, walk sideways to the front of the class, and add in some giggling for good measure because you are very confident that your “sharing” item is TOP SECRET. It is a very noble process.
This final story is one that, even eight months later, warms my heart like nothing else. I am a part of my school’s color guard/marching band. On the last day of band camp the whole band was running our show around the streets surrounding the school. We were passing the playground and the kids I was working with over the summer were outside. When they were told that I was in front, they ran (with permission) towards the sidewalk and were yelling at me. I wanted to go up to them right away, but we were performing, so I technically wasn’t allowed to look at them. You can sure bet that once we were finished and I went to work, the moment I stepped in the classroom I was surrounded by a herd of children saying they saw me, continuously overflowing my heart with love.