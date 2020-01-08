Try all the instruments at “Honk Squeak Scratch Boom.” Hosted by Rochester Symphony, the annual event is designed to get band and orchestra instruments into the hands of current fourth-through-sixth-graders.
“Students in these grades are in the process of deciding which instrument they’ll play in the school band or orchestra. We have all of the instruments available — brass, woodwind, string,” said Jere Lantz, president, CEO and artistic director, Rochester Symphony. “Well, almost. The percussion section has over 100 instruments. We won’t have them all, but we’ll definitely have the main ones.”
Held at Mayo High School, students and their favorite big person are encouraged to stop by the registration table first, where they can pick up a list of the instruments available and the classrooms they are located in.
“Some kids want to try every instrument. Others really have their mind set on a few,” Lantz said. “My recommendation is to get there early or you might not get to try them all.”
Inside the classroom, professional musicians will provide students with mini lessons, allowing each youth the opportunity to try the instrument — hold it, blow into it, run the bow across its strings, try to play a note.
“This is not an instrument petting zoo. Instead, kids get the chance to try the instrument guided by an enthusiastic professional,” Lantz said. “It’s fun to watch as the students go from ‘How do you hold this?’ to ‘Oh! I can make a sound!’ ”
The annual event draws approximately 300 youth each year and offers more than 2,000 lessons.
“The event is free. All it costs is your family’s time,” Lantz said. “Educators tell us that kids who come to Honk Squeak Scratch Boom and find an instrument are more likely to stick with it. I run into adults all the time who say, ‘I’m so glad I took my kid to Honk Squeak Scratch Boom’ or ‘I’m so glad I went to Honk Squeak Scratch Boom when I was a kid.’ ”