If you go

What: Honk Squeak Scratch Boom

Where: Mayo High School

When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Phone: 507-286-8742

Online: www.rochestersymphony.org

More musical notes

Schmitt Music provides all of the instruments for Honk Squeak Scratch Boom. Antiseptic procedures are followed between each use.

Honk Squeak Scratch Boom is offered two times — morning and afternoon. Families do not have to attend both sessions, but over-enthusiastic future musicians are welcome to.

Attend the Rochester Symphony’s Free Family Preview held Friday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. The free event gives families a child-sized version of the Symphony’s Century of Cinema full-length feature that will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, and Sunday, Feb. 23. Free of charge, but tickets are required, and are available online.