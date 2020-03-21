They’re an enigma wrapped in a mystery topped with cheap wigs.
Two masked painters, Sock and Buskin, have sporadically graced the stage at Café Steam, 315 S. Broadway Ave., the past five months. With a bit of paint and panache, they collaborate to bring blank canvases to life in front of an audience.
“There’s something almost pathetic about painting in front of an audience,” Buskin said while painting on stage at Café Steam recently.
Add self-loathing to paint and panache.
During this particular demonstration, Buskin wore a plague-doctor-meets-Mardi-Gras mask and a Bob Ross wig. Next to him, Sock worked on a canvas wearing a similar-style mask and a wig of brown hair.
The artists said the wigs get warm and the long noses on the masks took some getting used to. They kept accidentally poking their canvases with their noses.
“Every time I moved in to work on little details. It took three or four sessions to get used to it,” Sock said.
Aside from poking their pieces with their masks, the duo said there isn’t much to see at their public painting sessions.
“As a performance? Painting — there’s not much of a ‘wow’ factor,” Sock said.
Sock and Buskin are two Rochester artists who adopted incognito personas to begin a collaboration project.
They have occasionally switched personas, but the two aren’t thoroughly defined. Initially, Sock was going to be a darker influence on the art, while Buskin the lighter side, but that plan was dropped earlier on. Regardless, they have maintained different painting styles — Sock tends to use a lot of paint, while Buskin prefers a lighter approach.
Once each artist finishes a canvas, they hand it to the other for completion — or vandalism, depending on your perspective.
“I hope [Sock] feels comfortable painting over stuff I’ve done,” Buskin said.
“I hate painting over your work,” Sock replied.
In fact, Buskin said he doesn’t usually do collaboration pieces.
“I’m too much of a control freak,” he said. “This is really the antithesis of being a control freak.”
“I think this is more of a parody of collaboration,” Sock said.
On their own, each artist usually approaches a piece with a goal — a vision for their creation.
“If he was doing his own thing or I was doing my own thing, there would be a destination,” Buskin said.
Artists usually share a goal when they collaborate, but neither has an idea in mind when they begin a piece for this project.
“The best analogy would be this is a conversation with paint,” Sock said. “There’s not a driving force or an end goal.”
One statement does come through — that artists who take themselves too seriously or make art about themselves don’t seem to have much to say beyond promoting themselves. Neither would essay definitively if that was one of the points of the project.
The two compared painting off each other’s work to musicians playing off each other’s themes in jazz.
Is it as eloquent as jazz?
“Probably not,” Sock said.
“No, it’s not,” Buskin added.
However, even without an end goal, the pair begin to synchronize their creations. Both were working off separate but similar color palettes.
When the similarities were pointed out, Sock said, “I didn’t notice.”
Sock later reached for a tube of blue, asking Buskin for his OK to open the paint.
“Help yourself,” Buskin said.
The result of their work is nothing either artist would take home, they said.
“It’s pathetic what we’re doing,” Buskin said. “We’re making bad paintings.”
The works — some finished, some in progress — are on display on the south wall of Café Steam. Co-owner Will Forsman said the project was a way to bring unusual art to a new audience.
“Two masked men coming into a crowded space like that might have been a little tone-deaf,” he said.
“[Forsman] said it was terrifying,” Sock said.
“We’re still a little terrifying,” Buskin added.
With all the self-depreciation, it’s a wonder the duo continue the project. One of the reasons they came up with the project was to parody artists who make their work all about themselves. Another reason was it gave each artist a chance to work with the other. Breaking boredom was a part of it, too. Fame? That’s hard to do with masks. Fortune? Well ...
“What are we going to do with these paintings when we’re done?” Buskin asked.
“Sell them in New York,” Sock said. “We’ll make a fortune.”