Dr. Nicole Sandhu, a Mayo Clinic internal medicine physician with expertise in breast cancer, has been named the 2020 president of the American Medical Women’s Association (AMWA).
Founded in 1915, the vision of AMWA is to promote a “healthier world where women physicians achieve equity in the medical profession and realize their full potential.” AMWA has opportunities for premedical and medical students, residents, and practicing physicians.
“Involvement with AMWA has led to tremendous opportunities for leadership, a broad network of professional colleagues, and valuable involvement in mentorship and collaboration, and it has resulted in some of my closest friendships,” Sandhu said.
Wanting to become a doctor was one of Sandhu’s “earliest memories.” During her childhood, she remembers her brother’s asthma; high school and college recollections include her beloved grandmother’s health issues. She said witnessing the care and compassion from the doctors caring for her loved ones “solidified my desire to become a physician.”
Sandhu is the mother of two daughters, ages 15 and 20.
“I love my work, and I believe that is pretty obvious to both of them,” she said. “We’ve talked since they were young children about what a wonderful privilege it is to be a physician and to care for others. I haven’t shied away from discussing the hard work and dedication that is required not only in being a physician, but also to get into and through medical school and residency successfully, as well as the challenges that women in medicine have to navigate, but I’ve also tried to make it obvious to them what a joy it is to be a physician.”
During this global pandemic, AMWA was one of the first medical organizations to cancel its annual meeting in person. In fact, Sandhu became president of AMWA during a virtual gathering of its membership in late March.
Additionally, AMWA joined with its international partner, the Medical Women’s International Association, to send pulse oximeters to Italy at the peak of the coronavirus outbreak. Sandhu said AMWA is also pursuing opportunities to bring personal protective equipment (PPE) to health care workers.
Despite the pandemic, Sandhu’s goals for her tenure as the AMWA president remain steadfast.
“My primary focus for the coming year is on diversity, equity, and inclusion, and specifically health equity,” she said. “I hope to build even greater diversity within AMWA as an organization. I also plan to work with my AMWA colleagues and experts in other organizations to contribute to raising awareness of the profound inequities in access to health care, social determinants of health, and similar disparities, and hopefully contribute to ‘moving the needle’ in the right direction.”
Inked, a print magazine showcasing the culture, style and art of tattoos, holds an annual cover-girl contest.
Rochester resident Nicole Martino participated this year — among a pool of over 30,000 applicants, she made it to the semifinals, placing in the top 64 of all the entrants. While the honor of being on the cover of the magazine and receiving a cash prize would have been welcomed, Martino’s tattoos are the real winning story.
Martino’s beloved maternal aunt Rosalie battled breast cancer throughout Martino’s childhood. Rosalie passed away when Martino was in high school. Martino, her sister, and mother did genetic testing and learned they were all positive for BRCA2, a gene that increases the risk of breast cancer. All three chose to have prophylactic bilateral mastectomies.
Martino’s tattoo journey began in 2015 when she got her first tattoo, a rose for Rosalie. In May 2018, Nicole met Jason Kimble, owner of A Stovepipe Studio, a tattoo studio and art gallery on North Broadway.
Since their first meeting, Kimble has spent over 130 hours tattooing art on Martino.
“Jason has incorporated the original rose, made it more vibrant and more cohesive with the other tattoos,” she said. “He put more purpose into the rose.”
The journey that Martino and her family have been on continues to connect them. Her mother and sister also have tattoos from Kimble.
“We will carry him for the rest of our lives,” Martino said.
With her body as her canvas, she said, it’s “a story in my eyes.” From her hip below, the art depicts an underwater world; above her hips, the tattoos show a garden. She describes herself as “grounded but creative” and has incorporated elements of fantasy into her body art.
While the pandemic has put inked artwork on hold, Martino continues to dream about what she’ll add to her body canvas.