Lara Pfrimmer is a strong voice for Rochester students.
From her position as senior class representative to Student Government at Mayo High School to president of her school’s delegation to the Rochester Public Schools’ Student School Board, Lara takes representing her constituents seriously. Since her freshman year at Mayo, she has played an active role in school leadership.
Last year, Lara participated in the Minnesota high school page program, which gave her a taste of state government in action. She describes herself as an experiential learner and sought out another “platform to develop leadership skills.”
Next month, she will join an elite cadre of high school students representing the state of Minnesota at the United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) at a weeklong program in Washington, D.C., which aims “to increase young Americans’ understanding of the interrelationships of the three branches of government, learn the caliber and responsibilities of federally elected and appointed officials, and emphasize the vital importance of democratic decision making not only for America, but for people around the world.”
In addition to her selection into this prestigious program, Lara also received a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study.
The selection process for USSYP is intense. Lara answered nine essay questions followed by a phone interview. In addition to leadership strengths and high academic achievement, USSYP seeks applicants with an interest in future careers in public service. Past participants include several current U.S. senators, a former governor, and even a current presidential candidate. Lara herself plans to major in international relations in college. However, where that leads her remains unknown. As she said, “There are so many roles in government, not just one set path.”
American Heritage Girls (AHG) was founded in Ohio in 1995 as a faith-based development program for girls. Since its inception, the organization has grown to over 50,000 members, with troops in every state and in 15 countries around the world. Last year, AHG conferred its 500th Stars and Stripes award, the highest achievement a girl can earn in the organization.
Kira Davies of Rochester will join the ranks when she is officially presented with the Stars and Stripes award next month.
Kira, a senior at Schaeffer Academy, joined AHG as a fifth-grader. Over the years, she has grown as a leader and learned a variety of skills from the 29 badges she has earned. Additionally, she has been her troop historian and served on the troop’s girl board. The final achievement in AHG is the Stars and Stripes award, which includes a community service project.
Having been a middle school student at Rochester Central Lutheran School, Kira approached the principal asking if there were any specific needs at the school. She was told that a lost-and-found center would be helpful. At the time, the school simply had a table with missing items piled on it.
From that initial meeting, Kira went on to design a wooden storage structure, fundraise for materials, and supervise volunteers over the course of three work days. Upon completion of the project, she also submitted a final report to AHG.
Today, RCLS has a storage unit with dividers so that like items can be stored together, plus a section for hanging items. Kira’s thoughtful design prioritized organization and functionality.
Kira said her experiences with AHG over the past eight years have provided her with leadership opportunities and taught her “how to engage with adults.” She will head off to the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities this fall, armed with life skills for her future.